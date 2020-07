Hepatitis E virus infection (HEV) is the most common cause of acute viral hepatitis worldwide. The infection usually resolves within weeks, but sometimes it causes acute liver failure, which may be fatal. It is mostly spread through the faecal-oral route, and until recently was viewed as an infection primarily affecting people in undeveloped areas who lack access to clean water and good sanitation. Unfortunately, this infection is not as widely reported as hepatitis A, B and C. But thankfully this is starting to change now. Scientists have now started recognizing hepatitis E as only a disease of the poor, to one that can also affect affluent people in developed countries. Also Read - People in this age group are most vulnerable to hepatitis

According to virologists from Stellenbosch University, HEV is re-emerging as a zoonotic virus. In developed countries, doctors used to see HEV in travellers returning from endemic areas. Now, researchers say, people are acquiring the infection from pigs and pork products in countries like the United Kingdom and France.

Exploring the zoonotic angle

They further add that HEV has the potential to become a chronic infection, especially in immunosuppressed patients. Transplant patients are also at risk for chronic infection, as they receive immunosuppressive therapy to minimise graft rejection. According to researchers, a study from Asia says that a liver transplant patient with continuously elevated liver enzymes was found to have picked up HEV from a camel. Complicating the picture further is the fact that HEV is not limited to pigs as hosts. Meat from wild boar and other game animals may also be tainted with the virus, as may seafood items. However, the range of possible hosts has not been fully described; identifying these is an important area of ongoing HEV research.

Symptoms of hepatitis E

Usual symptoms of this viral infection are mild fever, fatigue, nausea and vomiting, and lack of appetite. You may also experience abdominal pain, joint ache, skin rashes and yellowish skin and eyes. Your urine will also be dark in colour and your stool will be ligh-coloured.

Treatment

If you experience any of these symptoms, consult a doctor immediately. He will take your medical history and ask you to go in for a blood and stool test. Usually, you will be free of infection in about four to six weeks. There is no vaccine for this disease. So, prevention is the only thing you can do to keep yourself safe. Practice good hygiene and avoid food that is undercooked or prepared in unhygienic conditions.

What you need to do

If you have this viral infection, you need to rest and eat a nutritious diet. Drinks lots of water and keep away from alcohol. If you are on any medication, inform your doctor about it because some drugs may make matters worse.