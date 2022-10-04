Can Hepatitis C Be Cured? Explains Dr Vasudevan

WHO aims to bring hepatitis care closer to you: The aim is to increase awareness and get simplified hepatitis testing, prevention and treatment services integrated into primary health care services.

Our liver processes blood and filter toxins from the body. It produces proteins, essential blood components, and bile, which helps to digest food. It also stores glucose and vitamins. Hepatitis C can cause either short-term (acute) or long-term (chronic) sickness. Chronic hepatitis C can lead to severe and even life-threatening complications. Whether acute or chronic, it's a transmissible disease caused by the hepatitis C virus. In the 1990s, tests were developed to identify those infected with the virus. This was a significant breakthrough because there were no symptoms in the early stages of the infection. However, the virus slowly damages the liver in > 70% of those infected till cirrhosis develops over 10 to 15 years. This is when symptoms of the disease are seen. Dr K R Vasudevan, Director, Department of Liver Transplant, Jaypee Hospital (Noida), shares everything about curing Hepatitis C.

Hepatitis C Treatment

In the 1990s and 2000s, treatments for Hepatitis C were developed. Though this was a significant step forward, the medicines were not very effective and had a lot of side effects. Less than half of those treated would be cured of the virus. In addition, many could not complete the course of injections due to the side effects- anaemia, flu-like symptoms and psychiatric disturbances.

Hepatitis C Infection

In those days, infection with hepatitis C required consultation with a liver specialist who would choose amongst the available medicines and the appropriate doses of drugs - to ensure that we could tolerate the medication, complete treatment and maximize the probability of eradicating the virus.

Drugs Against Hepatitis C Virus

New drugs effective against the hepatitis C virus were discovered and approved for treatment. These tablets are easier to administer and have fewer side effects, allowing more patients to complete the treatment course. Taken for 12 to 24 weeks once a day, these eradicate the virus in >95% of patients.

Hepatitis C Medications

From being cumbersome and ineffective earlier, treatment is now well tolerated and highly effective. Treatment protocols are simple, do not require a liver specialist to tailor treatment and can be prescribed by all family physicians. In addition, generic versions of medications have reduced treatment costs, making them very affordable.

Hepatitis C Test

However, we now have good tests to identify those infected and good medicines to treat people with hepatitis C virus infection. The challenge is to identify those with the disease in the early stages before significant liver damage has occurred.

WHO On Hepatitis C

The world health organization aims to diagnose at least 90% of those with chronic infections and treat them, prevent their spread and reduce new infections by 90%. Therefore, raising awareness about this dreaded but curable disease is crucial. All it takes is a simple, economic blood test which can be added to the annual checkup. If you test positive, taking treatment will cure you while you are still in the early stages before irreversible liver damage. On the other hand, the disease will slowly but relentlessly progress to cirrhosis and liver cancer if you don't test yourself.