Hepatitis B is an incurable liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus. It is transmitted via bodily fluids, including blood or semen. If you get this infection, you will experience symptoms like abdominal pain, dark or yellow colored urine, nausea and vomiting and yellow skin, nails and eyes. Scientists are trying to find a vaccine to prevent the virus from reproducing in the body. In fact, researchers from the Westmead Institute for Medical Research have identified a new and unique subset of human cells that are involved in the immune response against hepatitis B (HBV) infection. The discovery could help develop new treatments for HBV and inform future vaccine design. Today, on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, it becomes necessary to know what exactly this viral infection is all about.

Last year, researchers at Helmholtz Zentrum München and the Technical University of Munich, working in collaboration with researchers at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf and the University Hospital Heidelberg, have for the first time succeeded in conquering a chronic infection with the hepatitis B virus in a mouse model. The team showed in its publication, that T-cell therapy can provide a permanent cure. Up to now it has not been possible to fully control the virus. Their findings have now been published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. But despite these positive development, we are still a far way off from a cure to this infection. On this World Hepatitis Day, let us take a look at the many aspects of hepatitis B.

Acute and chronic hepatitis B

This viral infection can be acute or chronic. If it is acute, infection lasts for only a short period of time. If it is chronic, you may suffer the infection for about 6 months. But you will be a lifelong carrier of the virus. Some people make a full recovery, and some don't even exhibit any symptoms. That is why this is also known as a silent disease. Chronic hepatitis B significantly increases your risk of developing cirrhosis and certain types of liver cancer.

The hepatitis B vaccine

Yes, there is a vaccine for hepatitis B, which is very effective. It is divided into three doses, given over the course of six months. According to the CDC, all children under the age of 19 must be vaccinated if they haven’t already received the vaccination. Adults can take the vaccine too. If you are not vaccinated and suspect that you have been exposed to the hepatitis B virus, see a doctor immediately. They will probably administer the first dose of the vaccine and the remaining doses will be given to you over the next few months.

Treatment options for hepatitis B infection

There is no cure for hepatitis B. But there are several treatments that can help to manage the symptoms of this infection. If your hepatitis B infection is acute, you may not need treatment. You will get better with rest, proper nutrition and plenty of fluids. Sometimes, you may need to be hospitalized to prevent associated complications.

But if you have been diagnosed with chronic hepatitis B infection, you will need treatment for the rest of your life. This treatment will reduce your risk of liver disease and also prevent you from passing the infection on to others. Your doctor will prescribe oral antiviral medications, which can help fight the virus and slow down its ability to damage your liver. You may also be given interferon injections, which can help your body fight the infection. But this is not meant for pregnant women and you may experience side effects like nausea, vomiting, difficulty breathing and depression. If you have sustained severe liver damage, then you may need a liver transplant.

Precautions that you can take

There is no cure for hepatitis B, but you can bring down your risk with a few precautions. Use protections during sex and do not share needles or any other personal items like razors, toothbrushes, etc. You must also get yourself regularly tested for the virus.