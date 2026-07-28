Hepatitis B vs Hepatitis C: Which viral liver infection is more dangerous?

Hepatitis B Vs Hepatitis C: How Are These Viral Infections Different? Read on to know how different these two viral infections are and what symptoms the body actually shows when it is infected with the virus.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Deepak Ganga P

Hepatitis B vs Hepatitis C: Which viral liver infection is more dangerous?

Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C are two of the most common viral infections affecting the liver. Both hepatitis can lead to chronic liver disease, cirrhosis, liver failure, and liver cancer. Hepatitis B and hepatitis C have many similarities, which raises the question of which is more harmful. Both infections have serious consequences to health, but they differ in the way of transmission and development of the disease.

Hepatitis B vs Hepatitis C: What Are The Key Differences?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Deepak Ganga P, Senior Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Interventional Endoscopy, KIMS Hospitals, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, explained why it is important to understand both types of hepatitis, and how they differ from each other.

Hepatitis B is common as hepatitis C and is caused by hepatitis B virus (HBV). It is transmitted when blood and infected body fluids come in contact with people. Transmission can occur from mother to child during childbirth, due to unprotected sex, sharing of needles or unsafe medical procedures. In adults hepatitis B could resolve without treatment. Hepatitis C is an infection leading to by a virus called hepatitis C virus (HCV) and is transmitted mainly through infected blood. Nowadays, the greatest number of people get the infection through contributing blood or sharing needles. Sexual transmission is uncommon, similar to hepatitis B, although it might take place at times. HCV is more commonly transitioned into chronic infection when compared to HBV, which in the majority of cases leads to chronic liver disease and thus to serious conditions in the absence of treatment.

Hepatitis B vs Hepatitis C: How Different Are The Symptoms?

As for the symptoms of the disease, both infections are silent because many infected people do not present any symptoms for many years. When symptoms occur, fatigue or lack of appetite may appear and nausea, discomfort in the abdomen as well as dark urine and yellow skin may also occur.

The question arises as to which is riskier. The hepatitis B vaccine has proven very effective and has played an immense role in reducing infection rates. But even though chronic hepatitis B has not been cured, the use of antiviral treatment can help to hold the virus in check and avoid adverse outcomes.

In contrast to hepatitis B, hepatitis C does not have any vaccine, generically making its prevention even more important. Luckily, the progress of science and medicine brought some revolutionary DAAs (direct-acting antivirals), which allow curing hepatitis C in over 95% of cases under the right situations and at the right time.

Why Is Treating Hepatitis Important?

Still, doctors insist that instead of true comparison of the two types of infection, it is far more important to understand that both can be fatal if left ignored. The detection of either type can be achieved through blood tests thus, people with considerable risk factors need to get tested and cure if necessary.

You may like to read

Getting a vaccine for hepatitis B, employing safe sex practices, and staying away from sharing needles or personal belongings that may contact blood. Safe medical practices help in lowering the likelihood of infection. With early diagnosis, appropriate medical care, and treatment, it is possible for many hepatitis B or C patients to have otherwise normal and productive lives with low chances of liver complications arising.

Disclaimer: The above article is only meant for informational purposes. Do not take this as medical advice, and ensure that you are checked by a proper doctor before encouraging any home remedies for managing the condition.

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.