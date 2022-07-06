Cure For Hepatitis A Discovered!

Hepatitis A is an inflammation of the liver, which has no specific treatment. However, a group of researchers from North Carolina have discovered a potential cure for the disease.

Hepatitis A is an inflammation of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus, which leads to mild illness. While there is no specific cure for the disease, it can be prevented. However, a group of researchers from the University of North Carolina has found a potential treatment for the hepatitis A virus. The study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences is the first one to demonstrate an effective treatment against HAV.

New Potential Treatment For Hepatitis A

The medical school at the University of North Carolina found a substance that may be the first-ever treatment for the hepatitis A virus (HAV). Through an experiment, researchers discovered that for HAV to replicate, it has to interact with the human protein ZCCHC14 and a group of enzymes known as TENT4 poly(A).

They tested an oral medication called RG7834 on mice and discovered that the cure reduces liver inflammation and blocks the virus's HAV from multiplying. Researchers are of the opinion that this research stops the spread of hepatitis A in outbreak settings by showing that targeting this protein complex with an orally administered, small-molecule therapeutic reverses liver inflammation in a mouse model of hepatitis A and stops viral replication.

Symptoms Of Hepatitis A To Look Out For

The hepatitis A virus, which causes hepatitis A, causes liver inflammation (HAV). When an uninfected (and unvaccinated) individual consumes food or water that has been contaminated by an infected person's faeces, the virus is most commonly disseminated. Oral-anal intercourse, contaminated food or water, poor sanitation, and poor personal hygiene, and these factors are all strongly linked to the disease. While hepatitis A does not cause any chronic liver disease, it can lead to debilitating symptoms and acute liver failure in rare cases.

Hepatitis A typically has an incubation period of 14 28 days.

The symptoms of hepatitis A include:

You may like to read

Fever

Malaise

Lack of appetite

Diarrhoea

Nausea

Abdominal pain

Dark urine, and

Jaundice

They can range in severity from mild to severe (yellowing of the eyes and skin). Not every infected person will experience all of the symptoms. Adults are more likely than kids to experience illness-related symptoms and indications. In senior age groups, disease severity and mortality consequences are increased. Infected children under 6 years of age do not usually experience noticeable symptoms, and only 10% develop jaundice. When hepatitis A relapses, a person who has recently recovered becomes ill once more with an acute episode. Recovery usually comes after this.

Who Is At Risk?

Anyone who hasn't received a vaccination or who hasn't had the disease before is susceptible to contracting it. The majority of hepatitis A infections happen in children under the age of five in regions where the virus is prevalent. Some of the risk factors include:

Drinking contaminated water

Poor sanitization

Living with an infected person

Substance abuse

Same-gender intercourse

Travelling to places with high endemicity