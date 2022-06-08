Hemorrhagic Stroke: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis And Treatment

Are you aware of the associated stroke risks with brain tumours?

A brain tumour is a group of abnormal cells in the brain which can be malignant or benign. When cancerous or non-cancerous tumours grow, they can create the pressure inside the skull to increase. This can be life-threatening and can cause brain damage. Bleeding within the brain is a rare consequence of brain cancer that can result in a haemorrhagic stroke. However, it's a moderately rare condition more likely to occur in people over 60 who have certain types of brain cancer or have undergone radiation treatments to the head or neck. Dr Manish Gupta, Associate Director, Department of Neurology, Jaypee Hospital Noida, shares the signs, causes, diagnosis and treatment of hemorrhagic stroke.

Signs

The symptoms of a stroke are caused by an intracerebral haemorrhage and are different from a typical stroke. This is because most strokes (ischemic strokes) occur suddenly when a blood vessel in the brain is blocked.

Since brain tumours grow gradually, stroke symptoms advance over days, weeks, or months. A hemorrhagic stroke arises when a brain vessel ruptures, resulting in a stroke. The following are the most general symptoms of a hemorrhagic stroke:

Inability to understand spoken language

Changes in vision or vision loss

Difficulty writing or reading

Seizures or convulsions

A severe headache

Inability to speak

Double vision

The severity of the signs is determined by the amount of bleeding and the haemorrhage location.

Causes/Reasons

There are two kinds of brain tumours:

1. Primary brain tumours originate within brain tissue.

2. Metastatic brain tumours start in one area of the body (such as the breast, kidneys or lungs) and spread to another part of the body.

Diagnosis

Computed tomography can usually detect bleeding from a brain tumour malignancy (CT). Brain blood is traditionally surrounded by a darker region, indicating brain swelling. The majority of brain injuries result in oedema. So doctors can tell if the bleeding is caused by a brain tumour or anything else by the shape and amount of oedema. If a brain tumour is suspected, a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) examination of the brain will be ordered, coupled with an injection of gadolinium, a contrast agent. Gadolinium is used to distinguish between normal brain tissue, blood, and malignant tissue.

Treatment

Intracranial haemorrhage is treated differently depending on the symptoms and the amount of blood present. The standard therapy involves removing both the blood and the tumour simultaneously. Surgery may not be necessary if the amount of blood is minimal and the symptoms are minor. While the position of some tumours allows for easy and safe excision, the placement of others may limit the number of tumours that can be removed. However, even partial brain cancer excision can be beneficial. Infection and bleeding are two primary risks of brain surgery. Metastatic brain tumours are treated according to the type of cancer criteria. Other therapies like radiation therapy and chemotherapy can be coupled with surgery.