A brain tumour is a group of abnormal cells in the brain which can be malignant or benign. When cancerous or non-cancerous tumours grow, they can create the pressure inside the skull to increase. This can be life-threatening and can cause brain damage. Bleeding within the brain is a rare consequence of brain cancer that can result in a haemorrhagic stroke. However, it's a moderately rare condition more likely to occur in people over 60 who have certain types of brain cancer or have undergone radiation treatments to the head or neck. Dr Manish Gupta, Associate Director, Department of Neurology, Jaypee Hospital Noida, shares the signs, causes, diagnosis and treatment of hemorrhagic stroke.
The symptoms of a stroke are caused by an intracerebral haemorrhage and are different from a typical stroke. This is because most strokes (ischemic strokes) occur suddenly when a blood vessel in the brain is blocked.
Since brain tumours grow gradually, stroke symptoms advance over days, weeks, or months. A hemorrhagic stroke arises when a brain vessel ruptures, resulting in a stroke. The following are the most general symptoms of a hemorrhagic stroke:
Inability to understand spoken language
Changes in vision or vision loss
Difficulty writing or reading
Seizures or convulsions
A severe headache
Inability to speak
Double vision
The severity of the signs is determined by the amount of bleeding and the haemorrhage location.
There are two kinds of brain tumours:
1. Primary brain tumours originate within brain tissue.
2. Metastatic brain tumours start in one area of the body (such as the breast, kidneys or lungs) and spread to another part of the body.
Computed tomography can usually detect bleeding from a brain tumour malignancy (CT). Brain blood is traditionally surrounded by a darker region, indicating brain swelling. The majority of brain injuries result in oedema. So doctors can tell if the bleeding is caused by a brain tumour or anything else by the shape and amount of oedema. If a brain tumour is suspected, a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) examination of the brain will be ordered, coupled with an injection of gadolinium, a contrast agent. Gadolinium is used to distinguish between normal brain tissue, blood, and malignant tissue.
