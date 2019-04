A bleeding disorder like hemophilia is rare but fatal. The death risk of this ailment is multiplied by delayed diagnosis and late access to treatments, thanks to lack of awareness. World Hemophilia Day is celebrated every year on 17th April with the intention of informing more people about the condition so that they can identify their symptoms early on and resort to treatments at the right time. This year, the theme of this campaign, an initiative started by the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) way back in 1989, is ‘Outreach and identification’.sports

Characterised by excessive bleeding episodes (internal and external), hemophilia is caused by the absence of clotting factors in the blood. This bleeding disorder can affect the quality of your life in more ways than one if you lead a sedentary lifestyle. Weight gain can be one of the worst outcomes that may lead to poor body balance and increase your chance of injury and bleeding episodes. In a study published in the International Journal of Contemporary Paediatrics, the researchers noted poor quality of life among hemophilic children and their parents. The study authors mentioned that poor health conditions and the inability to take part in school or sporting activities are the major reasons behind the decline in their quality of life. Though doctors used to advise hemophilia patients against physical activities and sports earlier, there is a change in this approach now with a growing body of research suggesting that an active lifestyle can actually improve the life quality of people living with this condition. A study published in the journal Hemophilia, states that participation in sports can take their quality of life up by quite a few notches. The study involved 50 participants who were diagnosed with mild, moderate and severe hemophilia. Among those 50 participants, 64 per cent were overweight and 36 per cent of the obese patients admitted that they did not engage in any sporting activity owing to their health conditions. The rest said that they participated in sporting activities once or twice a week for four hours every week. Those who participated in sports activities noted better health-related quality of life as compared to those with less or no sports activity. The leading authors of the study are of the opinion that importance of sports activity should be merged into regular hemophilia care.vsports

These findings are in line with the sports recommendations of WHF for patients of this condition. While they warn people with hemophilia and other bleeding disorders against sports like boxing, rugby, football, wrestling, hockey, skateboarding, judo, karate, motorcycling and hang-gliding, this non-profit organisation also has a list of activities that are good for improving their quality of life. On this World Hemophilia Day, we tell you about activities that the World Federation of Hemophilia gives a clean chit to. They help you maintain an ideal body weight, which is necessary for reducing your risk of injury and keeping your spirit high.

Walking

Did you know that a simple morning walk could improve your quality of life? Yes, walking is one of the most easy and safe physical activities that you can think of, if you are a hemophilic. While walking the chances of you developing any injury goes down significantly and you don’t even need a gym membership to perform this activity. In a study published in the Journal of Blood Medicine, the researchers found that hemophilia patients who engaged themselves in non-contact sports like walking noted a significant drop in their chances of a re-bleed. Walking helps you manage your blood pressure and also strengthens your bones and improves your balance.

Table Tennis

Also known as ping pong, it is a sport that involves two or four individuals (single or doubles). There are very less chances of you developing an injury while playing this sport as you need to stand on one side of the table (opposite to your opponent) and send the ball to the other side of the table using a table tennis racket. Playing this sport can help you shed weight because your quads, calves and hip abductors are involved. Some estimates suggest that you can burn around 200 to 350 calories by playing table tennis for an hour.

Swimming

When you are suffering from a bleeding disorder like hamophilia, you might think twice before working out. However, even when you are at risk of excess bleeding, you can stay active by jumping into the swimming pool. Water lends a soft resistance to your body strengthening and toning it without putting strain on your joints and muscles. This reduces the risk of injury.

Fishing

It is an activity that you can perform with your family or do it all by yourself. All you need to do is find a safe place (fishing spot) to sit and let your fishing stick do all the work for you. It is a soothing and fun experience that can alleviate your mood and help you reduce your stress levels. Also, it is considered as one of the safest options for people living with bleeding disorders.

Bowling

Take permission from your doctor before engaging in this sport as it involves lifting a heavy ball. bowling requires a minimum of two players who aim to knock down as many of the 10 pins as possible in two attempts. It is an amazing way to socialise and have a good time with your friends. Also, it is a better option than contact sports for people with hemophilia. have a ball!

Cycling

Riding a bike is a fun activity that you can perform to up your fun quotient. The feeling of fresh air on your face as you pedal your way forward can give you a feeling of freedom. You need to make sure that you wear protective gear before hoping on to a bicycle because when you are suffering from a bleeding disorder, a slight disbalance can lead to an uncontrollable bleeding episode.

Dancing

Dancing can be a fun way to work on your muscles and get your dose of daily exercise. You can dance with your partner or friends to perk up your mood while reaping some fitness benefits. Pick a dance form that you like and avoid high-risk moves. Also, consult with your doctor before trying out a new form of dance, as an unknown dance form can put strain on your joints which can cause trouble in your joints and muscles if you are suffering from hemophilia.

Badminton

Unlike tennis, where you have to put strain on your joints and muscles, badminton could be a better option for hemophilic patients. When you play a game of badminton, it works on a lot of your muscles that can help you lose weight easily. Also, as per some estimates, 15-30 minutes of badminton daily can help you curb your stress levels significantly.

Golf

Golf is another sport that you can opt for when you are suffering from hemophilia. It is a social sport where you do not have to put too much strain on your joints and muscles. However, while swinging, you might stretch a few of your muscles. So, it is imperative that you take a nod from your doctor before opting for this sport.

Sailing

Sailing is one of the most expensive options of all the ten recommendations by the WFH. You need proper training from a trained expert before you decide to sail and post-training, you will need to buy a boat to continue. Sailing in the sea water can alleviate your mood in a significant way.