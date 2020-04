World Haemophilia Day is celebrated every year on April 17. The aim of this day is to create awareness of haemophilia, von Willebrand disease and other inherited bleeding disorders. This year is special because it also marks the 30th anniversary of World Haemophilia Day. The theme this year is “Get+involved”.

The idea behind this theme is to involve everyone, from a patient to a family member or caregiver to a corporate partner, a volunteer, or a healthcare provider to help increase the awareness of inherited bleeding disorders and the need to make access to adequate care possible everywhere in the world. The date was chosen in honor of Frank Schnabel’s birthday. He was the founding member of The World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH), an international non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people living with haemophilia.

All about haemophilia

Not many people are aware of this condition. That is why on this World Haemophilia Day, we seek to do our bit to increase awareness. This is basically a rare genetic disorder where the blood doesn’t clot normally. This happens because there are not enough blood-clotting proteins in the blood. If you have hemophilia, you will notice that you tend to bleed for a longer time than others if you suffer any injury. If the injury is small than it is not a problem. But bigger injuries that involve more bleeding may require blood transfusion.

If you have a severe deficiency of the clotting factor protein, you may also experience bleeding inside your body. This is common in the knees, ankles and elbows regions. Sometimes, this can cause organs and tissues damage. Because of this, it can be potentially life-threatening.

Symptoms of haemophilia

Signs and symptoms of haemophilia may vary from person to person. This more often than not depends on your level of clotting factors. If your clotting-factor level is only a little less, you may bleed only after surgery or trauma. But If your deficiency is severe, you may experience spontaneous bleeding. Some of the common signs and symptoms of spontaneous bleeding are unexplained and excessive bleeding from cuts or injuries. This may also happen after any surgical procedure or dental work. You may also experience large or deep bruises with no possible explanations.

Unusual bleeding after vaccinations, pain, swelling or tightness in your joints and, sometimes, blood in your urine or stool may also indicate this condition. Nosebleeds without any reason may also be a symptom. Other signs are unexplained irritability in infants and internal bleeding in the brain from a minor bump, which can cause symptoms like headache, repeated vomiting, lethargy, double vision and even convulsions or seizures. Other symptoms may be swollen joints that are hot to the touch and painful to bend.

If you experience any of these symptoms, it is essential that you consult a doctor immediately. If you have a family history of hemophilia, you may go in for genetic testing to see if you’re a carrier of the disease before you start a family.