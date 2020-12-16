As the mercury continues to drop further air pollution is getting worse in northern India. Delhi and its neighbouring states are being engulfed by heavy fog and smog which is a bigger concern than the cold for people who are susceptible to respiratory problems. As reported by IANS hospitals in Lucknow Kanpur Prayagraj and Agra are already witnessing a surge in patients with respiratory problems. Smog is a mixture of many pollutants mainly consisting of fine particulate matter and ground-level ozone. It also contains other harmful substances such as sulphur dioxide nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide. Not just smog decreases