As the mercury continues to drop further, air pollution is getting worse in northern India. Delhi and its neighbouring states are being engulfed by heavy fog and smog, which is a bigger concern than the cold for people who are susceptible to respiratory problems. As reported by IANS, hospitals in Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Agra are already witnessing a surge in patients with respiratory problems. Also Read - Natural antioxidants that can help your body deal with air pollution

Smog is a mixture of many pollutants, mainly consisting of fine particulate matter and ground-level ozone. It also contains other harmful substances, such as sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and carbon monoxide. Not just smog decreases visibility (which is increasing road accidents), but it can lead to various health problems. Studies have shown that breathing in too much smog can lead to eye, nose and throat irritation, decreased lung function, aggravation of respiratory or heart disease and even death in some cases. Also Read - Poor air quality 'can worsen' the severity and spread of coronavirus

Ozone, which is the main ingredient in smog, can damage lung tissue. Therefore, smog is especially dangerous for those with respiratory illnesses like asthma. Also Read - Air pollution exposure may increase the risk of oral cavities and mouth cancer

K. Tripathi, a pulmonary disease expert, told IANS that this exposure to smog can aggravate the problems of those who are in the Covid and post-Covid stage. He recommends people with asthma to refrain from moving out and remain confine themselves to their homes as far as possible.

How to protect you and your family from smog

First of all, you should get involved in the fight for cleaner, healthier air. Simply choosing to use public transportation instead of driving can make a lot of difference in the environment. While you play your part in reducing air pollution, you can follow some of these practical tips to protect yourself and your family from the potential health effects of winter smog.

Limit your outdoor activities

When it’s smoggy, limit the amount of time you spend outdoors. Also try to avoid exercising outdoors, particularly at midday as the ground ozone levels are at their highest during this time. Instead workout inside the house or in the gym or go out in morning or evening.

Check daily weather forecasts

Keep up to date with air pollution forecasts in your area so that you can plan your outdoor activities accordingly. Don’t miss the daily air quality announcement on local radio, TV weather reports, newspapers and government website.

Asthmatic patients! don’t forget your inhaler

If you’re asthmatic or have COPD, always carry your inhaler if you need to travel on smoggy days. Try to avoid congested areas and if you notice any rapid deterioration in your condition, consult your doctor immediately.

Stay well hydrated

Drinking more water and other healthy juices is the best way to cleaning your body and blood of harmful pollutants. Getting enough water is important to ensure that all of the organs in the body, including the lungs, function properly. If you have COPD, staying well hydrated will make it easier for you to cough up the mucus in your lungs that can cause discomfort and breathing problems. Make sure you drink at least 6 to 8 glasses of water a day.

Reduce energy usage at home

Burning of fossil fuels, such as coal, oil, natural gas, and gasoline to produce electricity and power our vehicle is a major cause of air pollution. By reducing energy use at home, you are actually helping improve air quality and curb greenhouse gas emissions, besides saving your money. Also, avoid burning firewood and trash because they are other major sources of particle pollution.