Heavy bleeding after menopause? Warning signs of endometrial cancer women should never ignore

Endometrial cancer symptoms: Did you know heavy bleeding after menopause could be due to endometrial cancer? Read on to know the signs and symptoms of this condition.

Heavy bleeding after menopause? Warning signs of endometrial cancer women should never ignore

Menopause marks the end of menstrual cycles, so when there is unexpected vaginal bleeding, it is abnormal and indicates a visit to the doctor. Post-menopausal bleeding (PMB) is characterised by any vaginal bleeding or spotting that occurs 12 or more months after your last period. It is one of the most important causes to rule out is endometrial cancer, cancer of the uterine lining.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Tasneem Nishah Shah, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, explained that endometrial cancer is the most common gynaecological cancer in women. The reassuring truth, however, is that it is also one of the most detectable, largely because of unexpected vaginal bleeding after reaching menopause.

Endometrial cancer occurs when the endometrium (the inner lining of the uterus) grows abnormally due to hormonal changes, especially when estrogen levels fluctuate without enough progesterone to balance them. Over time, this imbalance can lead to abnormal cell growth and, in some cases, lead to malignancy. Carcinoma of the endometrium accounts for about 10% of postmenopausal bleeding cases.

Who Is at Risk of Endometrial Cancer?

Certain factors can increase your chances of endometrial cancer, such as:

Obesity Late menopause (after age 55) Type 2 diabetes High blood pressure Nulliparity (never having been pregnant) A family history of uterine or colon cancer

In addition, long-term use of estrogen therapy without progesterone can also cause endometrial cancer.

Symptoms To Watch Out For

The most common and often only symptom that you can notice is unexpected vaginal bleeding or spotting after menopause. Even a light pink discharge shouldn't be dismissed. Other signs may include pelvic pain or discomfort during urination or sexual intercourse.

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A visit to your gynaecologist will begin with a pelvic exam, a transvaginal ultrasound, and other imaging tests (MRI, CT, & PET CT) to measure if there is any thickness in the uterine lining. If it appears to be thickened, then the next step to detect cancer is an endometrial biopsy, a definitive way to confirm or rule out endometrial cancer.

Treatment Approach for Endometrial Cancer

When endometrial cancer is detected early, it has a very high survival rate (of over 90%) with appropriate treatment measures. For most patients, hysterectomy is the gold standard treatment approach, where doctors surgically remove the uterus, thereby removing all cancerous cells. Sometimes, surgery may also involve the removal of the ovaries and fallopian tubes if there is any spread to these nearby structures. This may be followed by radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or hormone therapy to target and destroy any residual cancerous cells.

To sum up, if you notice post-menopausal bleeding, no matter how light or infrequent it is, don't ignore it, thinking of it as a normal phenomenon due to aging, without a thorough clinical evaluation. A timely gynaecological assessment can help you tackle any possible malignancy early on and help you maintain an optimal reproductive and overall health.

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