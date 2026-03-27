Heatwaves in India: How extreme summer temperatures are putting children at risk of dehydration, infections, and heatstroke

Rising heatwaves in India are increasing health risks for children, from dehydration and infections to heatstroke, here's how extreme summer temperatures are impacting kids.

Summer is a season that kids always look forward to. This is because summer gives kids more time to play and have fun outside because of the break in school schedules. The temperatures in India are getting quite extreme. Extreme temperatures are changing the summer experience for kids. The extreme heat is not only making kids prone to heat exhaustion and dehydration, but it is also making them prone to infections, especially the younger kids.

Rising heatwaves in India and their impact

According to Dr. Mayanka Lodha Seth, Chief Pathologist, Redcliffe Labs, "The frequency and intensity of heat waves in India over the last few years have increased alarmingly. Temperatures are rising faster than normal each year, with no foreseeable end to this ongoing change. Statistics and trends suggest the heat waves we have seen in the past will continue to intensify and last longer. One way to demonstrate how extremely intense Heat waves are becoming in India is to look at the number of states affected by them."

"In 2015, only 9 states reported Heat Wave activity; today, in 2020, we have recorded Heat Waves in 23 states. Heat waves averaged fewer than 7.4 days per year before 2013 and have increased to more than 32 days per year since then. The summer of 2020 gave us a clear example of how we are experiencing changes in India due to heat waves; the summer of 2023 was an epitome of how things are changing. From March through June, the entire country was under a heat wave, and all of India experienced extremely high temperatures; at least 37 cities recorded temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius or higher," he added.

Health risks and rising heat-related cases

The heat was always there. It was causing difficulties for people and was also putting pressure on the healthcare system. We can understand how bad it was by looking at the health statistics. The government said that because of this heatstroke, 360 people had died. An independent research project estimates that the number of children suffering from heat exhaustion could increase to 733.

In addition, there were more than 40,000 cases of heat injury in 17 States between September, 2024 and 2025. When we collect temperature data for October through December in year 2026, we find that we are headed for another hot, dry summer, as temperatures are expected to be 3-5 degrees C or more warmer than they were during March-June 2025 in India (over 7000 cases of dehydration have been identified).

Why are children more vulnerable to heat?

Children's ability to release excess heat is much less than that of adults. Also, children are often unable to detect the signs of dehydration and/or the possibility of becoming very tired after spending time out in the sun. Lastly, bacteria, such as E. coli, and viruses multiply faster at temperatures expected during March to June 2025. Therefore, to avoid heat-related illness, we must recognise early signs. Health checks will allow us to identify potential health problems before they become serious.

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Simple preventive tips for parents during summer

To reduce the risk of illness from pathogens, parents can take many steps for their children. Parents should instruct their child about proper hydration and activities that are done during certain times of day, as well as the use of lightweight cotton shirts and the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. By properly hydrating their children, they increase their children's resistance to disease or pathogens and keep them well-hydrated.

With summer comes an increase in heat waves, and therefore an increased need for parents to care for their children. Although summer is usually a time of joy for children, it has also been a time of illness.

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