Heatwaves in India: How extreme heat affects your body, warning signs to watch, and expert tips to stay safe

Understand how heatwaves impact your body, early warning signs to watch, and expert-backed tips to stay safe and prevent heat-related illnesses in extreme temperatures.

Excessively hot weather conditions or heatwaves are occurring more regularly and reaching higher intensities in many regions in India. As the Earth's temperature increases and climate change progresses, large numbers of people are experiencing extended periods of very high temperatures. Although precipitation and hotter days may seem to be an issue only in the summer months, long-term high temperatures can have detrimental effects on health. The body's inability to maintain a relatively even temperature balance could lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

What happens to the body during extreme heat?

According to Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals, "The body's internal temperature is maintained by thermoregulation at approximately 37 degrees (98.6 degrees F). When the temperature increases, blood vessels near the skin will dilate and sweat glands will secrete sweat. As the sweat evaporates, it helps release heat and cools the body. However, in extremely high temperatures or humidity, this heat may not evaporate as freely and the body's core temperature may rise quickly, putting strain on vital organs such as the heart, brain and kidneys."

Common heat-related illnesses you should know

The doctor explained that there are several health conditions associated with heatwaves. The first one that may occur is heat cramps. These generally are the first symptoms that are noticed and are painful spasms in the muscle tissue due to loss of the body's salt and water through profuse sweating. The next step is heat exhaustion, which is caused by the loss of a large amount of salt and water by the body and has symptoms of lethargy, dizziness, nausea and profuse sweating. If heat exhaustion is left without treatment, it can lead to heat stroke.

Who is most vulnerable during heatwaves?

Some age groups are particularly susceptible to getting ill from the effects of heat. The elderly and the very young are less capable of heat regulation. People who already have existing health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes or kidney problems are more at risk in a heatwave.

Workers who are exposed to long hours of outdoor work, sportsmen, and people who live in densely populated urban centres are often exposed to high temperatures over long periods of time. The urban heat island effect is also experienced in urban centres, whereby structures and surfaces tend to collect and retain heat, resulting in temperatures being significantly higher in urban centres than in other areas.

Warning signs of heat-related illness that should not be ignored

The symptoms of heat-related illness at the early stage are loss of sweat, dizziness, headache, fatigue, muscle cramps and nausea. If not taken care of, in the later stages it can cause confusion, unconsciousness, an increase in pulse rate and respiration body organs damaged in permanent and eventually cause death.

You may like to read

How to stay protected during heatwaves?

There are some simple, basic steps to take that will prevent heat-related illnesses. Keep oneself well hydrated with plenty of water as it will prevent dehydration and enable the body's cooling system. Avoid heavy activities such as exercise during the hottest parts of the day (from about 11 am to 4 pm) in the heat. Wear loose, comfortable, light-coloured clothing, and using hats and umbrellas can help protect against direct sunlight.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.