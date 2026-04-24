Heatwaves and hormones: Why extreme heat leaves women feeling more fatigued?

Experts suggest that understanding the impacts of heat on hormonal health might enable women to take proactive measures to ensure that they are safe and energetic even in extreme temperatures.

Heatwaves. (Image: AI Generated)

With heatwaves gripping nearly every part of India many women are reporting something beyond the usual discomfort that comes with an unexplained wave of fatigue, irritability and low energy which does not go away with proper rest. Although increasing temperatures have been known to overstrain the body experts are currently claiming that hormonal variations might be exacerbating the impact of extreme temperatures on women's health.

Why does heat affect women differently?

Dr. Tripti Raheja, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi says that women are likely to be more fatigued during heat waves because of underlying hormonal processes like menstruation, PMS, pregnancy, perimenopause or menopause. As these stages have already affected the energy levels and excessive heat may increase the strain.

The doctor further explains that women who have heavy menstrual bleeding or iron deficiency might already be at a disadvantage when it comes to low energy reserves. Dr. Raheja notes that combining high temperatures with the mix of symptoms like weakness and fatigue may escalate. She said, "Women who are pregnant are more susceptible as they have increased metabolic requirements, dehydration and exhaustion sets in faster."

What is the connection between hormones, heat and fatigue?

According to Dr. Sakshi Goel, Senior Consultant at Rainbow Children Hospital, Delhi heatwaves can disrupt the body's hormone balance. The doctors also mentioned that prolonged exposure to high temperatures can further trigger the stress hormones like cortisol which may disrupt hormones such as estrogen, progesterone and thyroid hormones all of which control mood, metabolism and energy.

Dr. Goel said, "The situation is further complicated by dehydration which is a frequent effect of heatwaves. Even a slight loss of fluid may disrupt the circulation and make the body inefficient in controlling the temperature causing headaches, dizziness and excessive fatigue. Moreover hot and uncomfortable nights may disrupt sleep routines due to the influence of melatonin production resulting in the body not feeling properly rested and more tired the following day."

Who is more at risk?

Healthcare professionals point out that women who are in perimenopause or menopause might experience the impact more severely as they already have symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats. Likewise individuals who have medical conditions as thyroid disorders or PCOS might experience increased fatigue in extreme heat.

You may like to read

Tips for coping with fatigue

Tired of fatigue? Here are some essential tips you can follow to cope with constant tiredness:

Ensure to stay hydrated and use oral rehydration solutions (ORS) when necessary

Consume small and balanced meals in order to prevent additional metabolic load

Do not go out in the middle of the afternoon when it is hot

Wear loose fitting clothes that are breathable

Get sufficient sleep in cool surroundings

Stay active by performing mild exercise such as walking or stretching

When to seek medical help

Although heatwave fatigue may be a normal occurrence health professionals warn against disregarding serious or prolonged symptoms. When fatigue is coupled with dizziness, palpitations, irregular periods or bizarre weakness then it is worth considering medical consultation but not just as an effect of the weather.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.