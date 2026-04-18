Heatwave warning: Soaring temperatures may heighten heart health risks, says expert

Extreme heat forces the heart to work harder and reduces blood volume through dehydration. Experts note that longterm sun exposure can increase risk of cardiovascular stress, heatstroke and complications in high risk groups.

With the temperatures soaring in various places healthcare professionals are sounding alarm over an epidemic of silence but serious threat which is your heart. Although summer is traditionally connected with outdoor activities and holidays, soaring temperatures may cause serious load to the cardiovascular system putting people at risk of heart diseases particularly among vulnerable populations.

Why does hot weather affect the heart?

The World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that a long period of exposure to high temperatures may impair the body in regulating internal temperatures. To cool itself down the body starts pumping more blood to the skin forcing the heart to pump harder. This increased workload might be hazardous especially in people with heart conditions.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) further adds that overheating may cause dehydration which decreases blood volume and further strains the heart. In extreme instances this can cause heat exhaustion or even heatstroke both of which can be life threatening.

Who is at greatest risk?

Medical experts caution that elderly, individuals with heart conditions, high blood pressure, diabetes and those undergoing some medications are at greater risk when temperatures are extreme. This may occurs because drugs such as diuretics and beta-blockers may disrupt the body to remain hydrated and maintain temperature. According to experts people with cardiovascular disease might not adjust easily to sudden changes in temperature and thus becomes more vulnerable to heat stress.

Red flags to pay attention to

It is non-negotiable to recognise early symptoms as it could be life saving. The Cleveland Clinic believes that some of the typical symptoms of heat related stress on the heart include:

Fast or irregular heartbeats

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Over perspiration

Absence of perspiration

Shortness of breath

Chest discomfort

When these symptoms intensify, it is critical to seek medical care as they could be indicative of a more serious problem such as heatstroke or heart attack

How to safeguard your heart during heatwave

Climate change has led to increased heatwaves and as such experts emphasize prevention. Dr. Sanjeeva Kumar Gupta, Consultant, Dept. Of Cardiology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi also suggest that people should stay hydrated, not engage in activities outside during the hottest hours of the day and wear light and breathable clothes.

Also, patients who have pre-existing heart diseases are urged to be attentive to their health and adhere to the treatments that they are prescribed. Dr. Gupta also recommended to avoid alcohol and caffeine which may cause dehydration.With the ongoing changes in the climate patterns heatwaves are getting longer and more intense. What could be an ordinary hot day can be very dangerous to the health especially to the heart. Healthcare professionals are calling on citizens to be cautious of the effects of heat on their bodies. As the simplest precautions taken today might save life threatening complications tomorrow. You may like to read Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

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