Heatwave skin alert: From heat rash to infections, how extreme summer heat damages your skin

Extreme summer heat can harm your skin in many ways, from rashes to infections. Know the warning signs, causes, and simple tips to protect your skin.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 6, 2026 6:56 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Anjani Kumar Sharma

Heatwave skin alert (Image AI Generated)

The temperatures are visibly getting warmer in India during the summer season. Once a few days a week, heat waves are now spread out during weeks in many parts of the country, and health-related discussions about heat waves often revolve around hydration and heat stroke. The skin that is constantly exposed to the heat, humidity and UV radiation that are hallmarks of these months, presents its own set of issues and in cities such as Jaipur, where temperatures routinely hit 45 degrees Celsius, these are common enough to warrant an understanding before they need a visit to the clinic.

Heat rash and blocked sweat glands

According to Dr Anjani Kumar Sharma, Director of Neurosciences, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, "If sweat glands cannot cope, you will start to sweat. Sweat helps to cool the body. In a hot environment, with a lack of air movement, sweat glands may get blocked and the cooling system fails in that particular region. The end result is miliaria, or what many people recognise as heat rash which is small, itchy rash or blisters on the inner arms, neck, chest, and back. It is mild and will go away if you rest and take in lower temperatures."

"If deeper glands are affected, the inflammation is more serious and the ability of the skin to regulate temperature is impaired. It can affect anyone who is mostly, or entirely, bedridden or any child who has spent long periods of time in a poorly ventilated environment with temperatures exceeding 91 degrees," the doctor added.

Fungal and bacterial infections

The increasing infection risk during the day. Fungal and bacterial infections require moisture to get a start on the skin. Tinea or ringworm and athlete's foot occurs in warm moist folds of skin, such as between the toes, underarms and groin. Folliculitis occurs when bacteria grow in the sweat filled skin around the hair follicles causing clumps of red inflamed pustules which are often mistaken for insect bites.

Sun exposure and hidden skin damage

The doctor further explianed that if you don't get burned on one day, you don't get burned on the next.You can't get burned one day and not the next. Sunburn registers because it hurts and is apparent. The skin's reaction to the UV rays on days when no burn occurs is not as apparent, but it is just as real. Exposure to UV causes damage to the collagen and disrupts pigmentation and over the years can add up to a significant amount of risk of skin cancer.

There are regular patterns to heatwave skin problems and most can be addressed with early response. The problem is, they are often blamed for trivial or minor irritation until the condition is advanced to the point of needing more than simple treatment. When a heat rash is not treated it can turn into an infection.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Consult a dermatologist or healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment.

FAQs How can I prevent heat-related headaches and fatigue? Stay hydrated, avoid direct sun during peak hours, get proper rest, and ensure good ventilation to reduce heat-related symptoms. Is dizziness in heat something to worry about? Occasional dizziness can happen due to low blood pressure or fluid loss, but frequent or severe episodes should be checked by a doctor. Why do headaches increase during hot weather? Headaches often increase in summer due to dehydration, heat exposure, and changes in blood circulation.

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