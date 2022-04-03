Heatwave Likely To Hit Delhi Soon: Ways To Manage Extremities Like Heatstroke

Frustrated unhappy woman suffering from headache, touching head while waking in park. Middle aged woman in casual posing outdoors. Migraine concept

Delhi is predicted to record severe heatwave in the coming months. Here's how you can get summer-ready and street clear of problems like heatstroke.

Indian Meteorological Department has said that parts of Delhi are predicted to record severe heatwave with the maximum temperature likely to hit the 40-degree mark.

During this time, it's important to be prepared for any extremities which can impact one's health. The concerns mainly during this time are related to emergencies arising due to exposure to extreme heat such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heat stroke. These are very common because of the exposure to the sun along with the prevailing high temperatures across the region. We need to be very careful as one can experience extreme dehydration.

Heat Cramps

Heat Cramps can make one feel dehydrated. Exposure to heat or strenuous outdoor activities during this time can lead to muscle cramps. The cramps however subside with the intake of sufficient fluids.

Solution: Mixing salt with water or coconut water or any sports drink containing electrolytes can help one cope with the cramps. Local drinks like Shikanji, nimbu paani and Lassi are the best fluids to avoid dehydration but we must avoid drinks in form of alcohol or tea or caffeine as they lead to further dehydration.

If heat cramps persist, it is advisable that one should apply cold packs or stand under any shade if being outside and take a cold water bath regularly.

Heat Exhaustion

Along with heat cramps, one can feel dizzy or can have headaches if one has a history of blackouts.

Solution: Heat exhaustion also requires similar treatments like staying indoors and drinking lots of electrolyte solutions. It is important that we take adequate precautions before we go out in the sun like one should wear light-coloured, loose fitted & covered cotton clothes which allows perspiration. For the eyes, one should use sun-protective glasses, use a cap, use an umbrella and use a sunscreen cream if possible on the exposed part and carry enough of fluids and keep drinking them. One should allow themselves to cool down whenever possible like after exposure to the sun for some time, one should rest under the shade or sit inside where there is proper ventilation.

Heatstroke

Heatstroke is an extreme condition in which along with the symptoms of exhaustion and giddiness, one can faint when the body temperature rises to around 103 F or above. Unlike in the case of heat exhaustion and heat cramps where one can get cold clammy skin, during heat strokes one's body temperature increases, can feel feverish. It is because of the failure of the thermostatic mechanism which cools down the body so the temperature goes up. In this particular condition it is life-threatening, one has to be rushed to the hospital if the temperature is very high, 103 F or above and one is losing consciousness continuously.

Solution: The treatment is giving cold saline intravenously and providing adequate electrolytes to the body. Thus, heatstroke is a life-threatening condition and must be recognized early and must be treated as early as possible.

As the saying goes, prevention is better than cure, so it's best to avoid getting exposed to the sun, particularly between 12 pm to 3 pm when the temperature is very high. And if one is travelling outside, one must carry adequate protection, and keep drinking adequate fluids which are very important. And eat fruits that are rich in electrolytes and rich in fluids like coconut, watermelon, muskmelon Fruits and cucumber.

(The article is contributed by Dr Meenakshi Jain, Director, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj)