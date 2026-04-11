Heatwave kidney crisis: How extreme summer temperatures are silently damaging kidneys in India

Extreme heat in India is quietly harming kidneys. Here's how heatwaves cause dehydration, kidney injury, and what simple steps can protect your health this summer.

As April arrives and temperatures creep past 40 C across the plains of UP, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh, millions of Indians step into the blazing sun to earn their daily wage and unknowingly put their kidneys at risk. India is facing a quiet kidney epidemic that has little to do with diet or genetics. Rising global temperatures owing to climate change are now directly and harmfully affecting kidney health, mainly through heat stress and related acute kidney injury.

Among the main conditions that attract attention is the case of heat-stress nephropathy, which is the kidney damage in the form of recurrent dehydration in extreme heat.Surveys that have been carried out on agricultural societies have established that about 5.31% of farmers displayed indications of chronic kidney damage, with close to fifty per cent of these instances being devoid of the conventional risk elements of diabetes or high blood pressure.

Hidden causes of kidney disease

According to Dr Neha Singh, Senior Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram, "Yes, dehydration is the headline, but far from the whole story. Environmental stressors including heat exposure, heavy metals in drinking water, and occupational conditions all contribute to kidney injury independently of dehydration. Muscle breakdown from physical exertion in heat releases myoglobin that is directly toxic to tubules. Binge alcohol intake can also cause severe dehydration and muscle damage."

"Routine use of over-the-counter NSAIDs for heat-related body pain causes renal vasoconstriction precisely when kidneys are already under perfusion stress. Diuretics when used should be under supervision and dose adjusted. Heat can increase the risk of certain infections, which can indirectly harm the kidneys by loss of fluids in form of vomiting and loose motions, which can lead to volume depletion, low blood pressure and kidney failure," the doctor added.

Can dehydration lead to long-term kidney disease?

She further said that, yes, and this is the most under-recognised danger. Microscopic scarring is left in all episodes of subclinical acute kidney injury (AKI).Repeated heat stress and dehydration provoke chronic inflammation and tubular damage, like that of CKD of unknown origin.

How much water is enough during extreme heat?

A realistic goal of outdoor workers in Indian summers is 3-3.5 ltrs per day, and these must be distributed throughout the day.Straight water cannot help, electrolyte replacement is required.Coconut water, buttermilk and nimbu pani mixed with salt and minimum sugar are perfect.Soft drinks should be avoided, such as sugary beverages.There should be a limited intake of alcohol.The rule of practice: consume sufficient amounts of a drink to retain the urine as pale yellow, but not colourless.

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Urine signs that indicate early kidney stress

Three simple signs require no laboratory equipment. Dark yellow or orange urine signals significant dehydration and reduced renal perfusion. Act immediately by resting and hydrating. Frothy urine that persists beyond the first morning void suggests proteinuria, a key early marker of glomerular damage, seek medical evaluation. Reduced urine frequency means the kidneys are concentrating maximally under stress.

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