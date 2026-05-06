Heatwave alert: Why hot weather causes headaches, dizziness and fatigue, warning signs you must not ignore

Understand how extreme heat affects your body, causing headaches, dizziness and fatigue, along with key warning signs and simple tips to stay safe.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Updated : May 6, 2026 4:20 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Anjani Kumar Sharma

Heatwave alert (Image AI Generated)

During hot weather, people frequently experience headaches, heaviness in the head or a slight swayback. Many think they are due to the fact that they do not eat or sleep at the correct time. That may be correct, but it's also important to remember that heat has a direct impact on that. The body attempts to maintain a relatively constant body temperature. This balance is more difficult to achieve when the ambient temperature increases. The brain is responsive to this change, even if it's small.

Dehydration and summer headaches

According to Dr Anjani Kumar Sharma, Director Neurosciences, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, "A large number of headaches are associated with dehydration. Dehydration is one of the more prevalent causes of headaches during the summer. Fluid is slowly lost through sweating, which may not be noticed. There is a stage where the body starts to compensate before it even registers thirst."

"If there is a fluid volume loss then there may be some fluid volume alteration in circulation. Some individuals have this condition in the form of a mild persistent headache. Others with migraine headaches will see their migraine attacks become more frequent," he added.

Why does dizziness happen in heat?

The doctor further explained that dizziness is experienced in short bursts of time. One of the most frequent feelings experienced in heat stress is dizziness. This is because of low blood pressure or low fluid volume in the blood. It becomes more apparent in areas with limited air circulation or when an individual has been standing for an extended period of time. It usually goes away on its own, but if it keeps happening, it shouldn't be ignored.

Usually, fatigue is progressive and gradual. Fatigue is not sudden like dizziness. It is progressive. Lying in hot nights may not allow for sleep, which means that the sleep is not full the following day. Meanwhile, the body has to work harder throughout the day to maintain its temperature. Normal daily activities can be even more exhausting than normal. People start to notice a decrease in energy and attentiveness after a couple of days.

Warning signs you should not ignore

Most of these changes are benign, but there are times when they are a warning sign for something more serious. Symptoms such as vomiting, confusion, fainting or a headache that is different in its intensity should not be disregarded. Some individuals with underlying health issues may experience these effects sooner. Older adults and those who spend a lot of time outside are also at higher risk.

You may like to read

Simple ways to reduce heat-related symptoms

Generally, simple measures are sufficient to help. Even if a person is not thirsty, it makes a huge difference to get a lot of fluids in regularly. Shade, during the hot hours of the day, some air movement inside, and time for rest throughout the day can help minimise body strain. These symptoms usually go away when the body has the chance to heal. The key is to identify them early and not just as a common summer ailment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice. If symptoms persist or worsen, consult a qualified healthcare provider.

FAQs How can I prevent heat-related headaches and fatigue? Stay hydrated, avoid direct sun during peak hours, get proper rest, and ensure good ventilation to reduce heat-related symptoms. Is dizziness in heat something to worry about? Occasional dizziness can happen due to low blood pressure or fluid loss, but frequent or severe episodes should be checked by a doctor. Why do headaches increase during hot weather? Headaches often increase in summer due to dehydration, heat exposure, and changes in blood circulation.

Add The Health Site as a Preferred Source