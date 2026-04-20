Heatwave alert in India: IMD issues severe weather warning for Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Rajasthan; Tips to stay safe

Weather alert today: Summer is here, and this time it is as bad as experts were expecting. Severe heatwave has taken several Indian states in its grip. In the last 24 hours, the country has logged a surge in heat-related ailments. Scroll down to know tmperature near you and tips to keep yourself safe.

Heatwave alert in India

Heatwave alert in India LIVE updates: Northern India is set to face its first major heatwave of the season, according to the latest weather updates by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Several pockets of the country are expected to witness temperatures crossing 44 degrees Celsius. An alert has been issued across Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. The IMD has predicted that the sudden spike, 4 to 7 degrees above normal, signals an early and intense summer.

With the temperature expected to rise above 43 degrees Celcius, experts have warned about rising health issues. Dehydration, stroke, heart attack, and brain stroke are expected to surge in the country if people fail to ensure they are following proper protocols to battle this summer. So what is the remedy? Be sure to follow heat protocols that can keep your body cool and calm from the inside. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather warnings and expert-backed tips to keep your health safe amid the rising temperature.

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