Heatwave Alert In Delhi: Top 5 Tips on How To Survive A Heatwave

A severe heatwave swept the national capital on Wednesday with the mercury settling at 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this year. According to the IMD, a respite from the heat is unlikely anytime soon as the monsoon is at least a week away. What is a severe heatwave? A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from the normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius. Hot weather is extremely common during the summer season. But, a heatwave can be deadly and can take a serious toll on health. As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the city will see no change in weather anytime soon, here are some of the tips to keep yourself safe from the summer heat.

How To Stay Safe In A Heat Wave - Tips And Precautions

Keep Your Body Hydrated

Drink! Drink! Drink! One of the best ways to stay safe during the summer is to stay hydrated. Dehydration is the root cause of many fatal illnesses such as a stroke or a cardiac arrest. A heatwave can lead to extreme dehydration and thus drinking liquid such as water, coconut water, fresh fruit juices, lemonade, and other fluids is a must. Also, avoid caffeinated drinks such as coffee and most importantly reduce down your intake of alcohol.

Keep Your Diet Light

The scorching heat can directly affect your appetite and kill it slowly. But, it is important to note that eating light is always recommended even if you don't feel hungry. Why? because your body requires fuel to do the daily activities and that you give your body through the diet you are following to be precise, the food you are eating. You can include seasonal vegetables and fruits in your diet such as bitter gourd, cucumber, watermelon, pointed ground, vitamin C-rich fruits, etc. Reduce down your intake of red meat during the summer and cut down your salt intake.

Avoid The Heat

One of the best precautions that one can take to stay safe from heat waves is to avoid the heat completely. Try to stay indoors as much as possible. Use an umbrella or a scarf to keep your body safe from the heat. Use sunscreen to protect your skin from the heat as it can cause various skin-related diseases. Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the heat and the dust as well.

Wear Loose Clothes

Another most important tip to keep your body safe from the heatwave is by wearing comfortable clothes. Choose the right dress for you something that is loose, cotton material. Also, try to wear clothes that can cover you completely, but should not suffocate you.

Beware of Warning Symptoms of Heat Strokes

Apart from everything mentioned above, one should also be aware of the warning signs and symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Here are some of them:

Extreme dizziness Fatigue Chronic headache Acute chest pain Unexplained weakness Excessive thirst