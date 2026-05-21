Heatwave alert: Doctor explains how extreme summer temperatures affect the body

Extreme summer heat can trigger dehydration, heat exhaustion, dizziness, cramps and organ stress. Medical expert advises hydration, shade, light clothing and avoiding prolonged sun exposure.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 21, 2026 9:01 AM IST

Heatwave alert. (Image: AI Generated)

During the peak summer months the temperature can rise to an unbearable level which can have serious effects on the human body causing several heat-related illnesses. According to Dr Vijay B Negalur, Professor at Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College of Ayurveda, Kuthpady, Udupi over exposure to heat interferes with the body's cooling system leading to dehydration, tiredness, cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke which can be fatal. These harmful effects caused by excessive heat exposure are known as heat strain. And outdoor workers, athletes, older adults, travellers and those who are spending extended periods of time in direct sunlight are at greater risk for these conditions.

Local effects of summer heat

The doctor notes that heat exposure has both local and general effects on the body. Local effects primarily involve the skin and occur most often in hot weather conditions. These comprise dermatitis, sunburn, milk eczema or miliaria rubra and blackening of the skin. Sweating and exposure to sunlight can irritate skin and be a problem in the summer.

Heat exhaustion and its types

Among the general effects is heat exhaustion which is one of the most common conditions occurring as a result of excessive loss of water and salts through sweating. Typically it affects those who work in hot conditions with insufficient rest and water intake.

Heat syncope: One type of heat exhaustion is heat syncope which causes dizziness or fainting following prolonged standing or exercise in heat. According to Dr. Negalur this occurs due to the accumulation of blood in the lower body reducing blood flow in the brain. In this situation the doctor suggests that the affected person should immediately lie down in the shade with legs raised to recover quickly.

Water depletion exhaustion: Another commonly occurring condition is water depletion exhaustion and dehydration. This happens when there is too much sweating and not enough fluid replacement. People may experience symptoms including excessive thirst, dry mouth, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, decreased urination and shock if severe. The doctor advises that water and oral rehydration fluids should be taken immediately to avoid complications.

Salt depletion exhaustion: Another heat-related issue is salt depletion exhaustion which is caused by excessive loss of sodium chloride via sweat. Dr. Negalur said that there is a possibility people may experience signs like muscle weakness, cramps and dehydration. He said replacing lost salts with a saline solution or electrolyte beverage can help get the body back into balance.

Heat cramps: The doctor further said that heat cramps are also common among workers or athletes who engage in heavy work in hot weather. These painful muscle contractions are caused primarily by the loss of sodium in the body resulting from sweating. He notes proper rest along with saline water or electrolyte intake usually helps relieve symptoms.

Heat stroke: The most serious heat-related emergency is heat stroke or sun stroke which is a medical emergency and needs to be treated immediately. The doctor highlights that this can happen when the body's thermoregulatory system completely breaks down. The symptoms are body temperature greater than 106F, hot and dry skin, rapid pulse, headache, delirium, convulsions and unconsciousness. Dr. Negalur warned that if heat stroke is not treated immediately it can lead to coma or even death.

Dr. Negalur also emphasises the importance of prevention measures in safeguarding people against heat related illnesses in summer. The medical professional concludes sharing tips to stay safe as sizzling summer heat increases which include wearing loose cotton clothes, drinking plenty of water regularly, avoiding outdoor activity during the peak hours of the afternoon heat and drinking electrolyte rich fluids to stay hydrated.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare expert when necessary.

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