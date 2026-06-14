Heatstroke prevention tips during summer: How people with diabetes and high blood pressure can stay safe during heatwave

Are you experiencing signs of an impending heatstroke? Scroll down to know how you can prevent them and protect your body under extreme temperature.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 14, 2026 5:06 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Gagandeep Singh

Heatstroke Prevention: Summer Safety Tips for People With Diabetes and High Blood Pressure

Every summer, doctors across India notice a worrying trend: people with diabetes or high blood pressure often feel unwell during a heatwave and assume it is simply because of the weather. However, extreme heat can pose serious health risks for those living with these chronic conditions.

People with diabetes and hypertension are more vulnerable to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. Understanding why these conditions increase heat sensitivity is the first step toward staying safe during periods of extreme heat. Why Diabetes Increases the Risk of Heat-Related Illness

Many people do not realise the most common scientific fact that when blood sugar runs high, the body loses more water through frequent urination. That dehydration then concentrates the blood sugar further, creating a loop that can spiral quickly in the heat.

On top of this, long-standing diabetes can quietly damage the nerves and small blood vessels that control sweating, so the body's natural cooling system does not work as well as it should.

How High Blood Pressure and Its Medications Affect Heat Tolerance

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Gagandeep Singh, MBBS | Founder, Redial Clinic, New Delhi | Specialist in Metabolic Medicine and Diabetes Reversal, explained that blood pressure adds another layer. Several common BP medications, particularly diuretics, or "water tablets," increase fluid loss. Heat itself widens blood vessels, which can drop blood pressure and cause dizziness or fainting. Some medicines also blunt the thirst signal, so by the time you feel thirsty, you are already behind. There is a subtler danger too. Feeling faint, some patients stop their tablets on their own; others become dehydrated enough to strain the heart and kidneys. Neither guess is safe, and any change to medication during a heatwave should go through your doctor, not your instinct.

The good news is that a few deliberate habits make an enormous difference. Scroll down to know it all.

6 Essential Tips To Prevent Heatstroke During a Heatwave

Here are some essential tips that you need to follow during heatwave if you are diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure:

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1. Stay Hydrated Throughout the Day

Drink water steadily through the day rather than waiting to feel thirsty, because thirst is a late signal, especially as we age. If your doctor has restricted your fluids for kidney or heart reasons, ask how much you should adjust in hot weather.

2. Avoid Outdoor Activities

Avoid the sun between late morning and late afternoon. Shift your walks and errands to early morning or after sunset, when the heat load on the body is far lower.

3. Monitor Your Blood Sugar Levels

Check your blood sugar more often during a heatwave. Heat can make readings swing in both directions, and a dangerous low is easy to miss when you already feel drained and assume it is only the weather.

4. Keep Your Medicines Handy

Store your medicines properly. Insulin, and even glucose test strips, degrade in heat. Never leave them in a parked car or in direct sunlight, and keep insulin cool but never frozen.

5. Wear Lightweight, Breathable Clothing

Dress for the heat in light, loose, breathable cotton, with a hat and shade wherever possible.

6. Choose Rehydration Drinks Wisely

Be careful with what you drink to rehydrate. Sugary "energy" drinks can spike your glucose. Plain water is best, and if you have been sweating heavily, ask your doctor whether you need oral electrolytes, especially if you take diuretics.

Heatstroke Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Most importantly, learn the early warning signs: dizziness, headache, nausea, muscle cramps, confusion, or suddenly stopping sweating despite the heat. These are not signals to push through. Move to a cool place, sip water, and seek help if they do not settle quickly.

Diabetes and high blood pressure do not have to keep you indoors all summer. But they do demand a little more respect for the heat. A small amount of planning protects you from a genuinely serious risk.