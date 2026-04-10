Heat stroke or heat exhaustion? Know the difference and stay safe in summer heat waves

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It has only been April in 2026 but it feels like summer is already here with a rise in temperatures where cases of heat-related illnesses are becoming common. Temperatures in several cities across India have remained above normal causing people to wonder the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
As we all gear up to battle the summer heat wave it is important to note that although the two terms are used interchangeably one is milder and the other may be fatal and knowing the difference can assist in acting promptly and avoiding severe complications. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) both conditions occur when the body is unable to regulate body temperature caused by prolonged exposure to high temperatures or vigorous physical activity in hot conditions.
Heat stroke is a medical emergency and the worst type of heat-related illness which occurs when the body temperature increases quickly, usually to above 40 celsius and the body is unable to cool. Some of the common symptoms of heat stroke include:
The Mayo Clinic cautions that heat stroke may harm the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles which can be deadly unless treatment is administered promptly.
Heat exhaustion is not as serious as heat-related illness but it is not to be dismissed. This condition occurs typically following multiple hours of being exposed to high temperatures particularly when accompanied by dehydration. Some of the common symptoms of heat exhaustion include:
According to the CDC heat exhaustion is the loss of too much water and salt to the body due to sweating and causes dehydration and imbalance.
Dr. Prakhar Garg, Principal Consultant, Internal Medicine, Yatharth Hospital Noida 110 Unit outlined few tips to follow this summer season for avoiding heat stroke and heat exhaustion:
As we all find ways to beat summer heat this season ensure to keep in mind that although the two conditions are caused by heat their severity and symptoms vary widely. For example sweating is a frequent symptom of heat exhaustion whereas a rise in body temperature could be due to heat stroke. In a case when people experience unconsciousness or confusion it is due to heat stroke.
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
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