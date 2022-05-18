Heat Stroke In Kids: What Do I Do If My Child Has A Heat Stroke?

Instant actions are important when someone is getting a heat stroke. Read on to know what you should be doing to keep your kids safe from a heat stroke.

With the temperature soaring to all time high in several parts of the country, the experts have warned about a rise in the numbers of heat stroke patients. While heat stroke is very common among all age groups, the most vulnerable are the kids. Yes, you heard that right. With schools open, kids are currently most vulnerable to suffering a heat stroke. In today's article, we will understand this condition and know what are the ways in which a parent can keep their little ones safe from any heat related illnesses.

What Is A Heat Stroke?

Heatstroke is a sever health condition which is caused by overheating. It usually happens due to prolonged exposure to or physical exertion in high temperatures. This most serious form of heat injury, heat stroke, can occur if your body temperature rises to 104 F (40 C) or higher. The condition is most common in the summer months.

What are heat strokes so dangerous? They are so because of their ability to quickly damage the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles. Heat strokes can also increase a person's risk of developing serious health complications and can often be fatal.

Symptoms of Heat Strokes In Kids

Although everyone who is getting a heat stroke will show up similar symptoms, here are some of the signs of heat stroke that one can see in the kids.

Sudden rise in the boy temperature Absence of sweating Nausea and vomiting Flushed skin Rapid breathing Racing heart rate Chronic headache Dizziness Increased thirst

What Should You Do If You Kid Is Getting A Heat Stroke?

Instant actions are important when someone is getting a heat stroke. The more delay you do, the more dangerous and life threatening it can become. Some of the quick actions that you can take when your child is getting a heat stroke are:

As a parent you should look out for the heat stroke symptoms that are listed-above. Also, take care of the below-mentioned points:

Bring your child to a cool, shaded place - preferably inside an air-conditioned room. Make your child drink cold fluid which will contain salt (ORS). Apply a cold and wet towel or sponge on your child's skin. If your child is complaining about muscle cramps in his legs, arms or abdomen, gently stretch or massage.