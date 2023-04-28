Heat Stroke Can Lead To Brain Swelling, Kidney Failure, And More

Infants and the elderly have a higher chance of suffering a heat stroke

Heat strokes are common during hot and humid weather. Here's how to avoid getting a heat stroke and how to help a person who has heat stroke symptoms.

Heat stroke, also known as a sunstroke, is the most severe form of hyperthermia, or heat-related illness. Heat stroke is a common occurrence during hot and humid weather. But it should not be neglected need as it can invite serious complications such as brain damage, organ failure, and even death. Hence, a heat stroke needs timely intervention.

Dr. Shirish M Hastak, Regional Director, Neurology, Stroke and Neurocritical Care, Global Hospital, Parel Mumbai, explains the causes of heat strokes as well as how to manage a heat stroke.

What causes heatstroke?

Normally heat gain and heat loss are balanced by our body. The major mechanism of heat loss is evaporation, and this becomes impaired if the humidity is over 75 per cent in the presence of environmental heat or severe exercise. Heat stroke causes the body to overheat as the body's temperature can go above 105 degrees Fahrenheit (which is around 40.5 degrees Celsius).

There are two types of heatstroke: exertional heatstroke which happens due to physical overexertion in hot, humid conditions, and non-exertional heatstroke, which a classic heatstroke associated with certain factors such as age or underlying health conditions. Your treating doctor will be the right person to determine which kind of heat stroke you are suffering from.

The risk factors of a heatstroke

People belonging to any age group can suffer from a heat stroke, but infants and the elderly have a higher chance as their bodies may not be able to regulate the temperature in an appropriate way. Certain factors such as drinking alcohol, dehydration, certain drugs, cystic fibrosis, sleep disorder or problems with your heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, thyroid or blood vessels, tight clothing, such as protective gear, obesity, and a past history of heatstroke can lead to heatstroke.

The symptoms ofa heat stroke

One having a heatstroke will exhibit symptoms such as dry skin, inability to balance, confusion, dizziness, excessive sweating, pale skin, problems with movement and coordination, seizures, fast heart rate, and weakness. If you experience these symptoms, consult a doctor immediately.

The complications of a heat stroke

A heat stroke can lead to brain swelling, kidney failure, nerve damage, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), liver failure, and reduced blood flow to the heart.

How to manage a heat stroke

Heatstroke needs immediate medical treatment. If you or someone suffers a heat stroke, then lay down in a well-ventilated environment, apply lukewarm water all over the body and fan the person to help evaporation, get rid of tight clothing before taking to the hospital but do not give medication without the doctor's knowledge. When at the hospital, the patient will be given a cooling blanket, oxygen therapy and intravenous fluids through a vein in their arm.

Tips to prevent a heat stroke

To minimize the risk of a heat stroke, avoid doing any strenuous activities in humid conditions, keep drinking water, do not leave the children in cars or places that are extremely hot, stay in air-conditioned or well-ventilated areas when the temperature outside is hot, wear loose-fitting clothes to avoid heatstroke. One should discontinue cooling when body temperature reaches 36 degrees centigrade.