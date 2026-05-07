Heat exhaustion symptoms: Excessive sweating or breathlessness in extreme heat? Expert warns of early signs you should never ignore

Beware! As heatwave conditions worsen across the state, experts warn that the risk is not limited to heat stroke alone. Heat exhaustion can also develop quietly. Read on to know the early warning signs your body may show in extreme heat.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 7, 2026 7:59 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. H Guru Prasad

Man dealing with excessive sweating due to heatwave (Image generated using AI)

When temperatures start climbing, most people think of heat stroke as the main concern. What often doesn't get as much attention is what leads up to it. Heat exhaustion is far more common, and it tends to build up quietly rather than announce itself.

It rarely comes across as something dramatic. What's seen more often are vague complaints - feeling more tired than usual without a clear reason, a kind of heaviness that sets in through the day, or a headache that keeps coming back. Some people notice they feel a bit unsteady when they stand up, others just realise they're not eating as well as they normally would.

The Signs Don't Always Stand Out At First

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. H Guru Prasad, Clinical Director and HOD - General Medicine, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, says, "A lot of this ties back to dehydration, which is easy to underestimate. It's not that people aren't drinking fluids at all more that it isn't enough for the conditions. With continuous heat exposure, the body loses more than expected. By the time symptoms like dizziness or weakness show up, the shortfall has usually been there for some time."

He further explained that there are also smaller changes that tend to get ignored. Sweating may be quite heavy initially and then seem to reduce. There might be a slight sense of restlessness, or the heart feels like it's beating a little faster than usual. Some describe it simply as feeling "off." Nausea can come in as well, and is often brushed aside as something related to food.

One of the reasons this gets missed is that it doesn't always stop people in their tracks. Most continue with their routine, assuming it will settle on its own. Without taking a break, cooling down, or rehydrating properly, the strain on the body continues.

Who Tends To Feel It Sooner - And Why It Matters?

Certain groups tend to feel this sooner - older adults, those with existing medical conditions, or anyone on medications that affect fluid balance. In children, it's often less direct. They may just seem more irritable, less active, or unusually tired.

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Those who spend time outdoors during peak afternoon hours are also more affected than they expect. Even short periods in the heat, repeated over a few days, can start to take a toll.

The difference between heat exhaustion and something more serious often comes down to how early it's picked up. If recognised in time, simple steps rest, fluids, and moving to a cooler place - are usually enough. If ignored, it can progress and require more urgent care.

It usually starts with small changes - fatigue that doesn't quite match the day, headaches that keep returning, a bit of dizziness, or a loss of appetite. These are easy to dismiss, but they're often the body's way of signalling that it's struggling with the heat. Noticing them early can prevent things from going further.

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