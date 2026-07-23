Heart surgery recovery in older adults: Cardiologist shares factors that improve healing and quality of life

Recovering well after heart surgery is possible at any age. Know expert-backed tips to support faster healing, regain strength, and improve overall quality of life.

Medically Verified By: Dr Ravinder Singh Rao

Heart surgery recovery in older adults (Image AI Generated)

Improvements in cardiac treatments have enhanced the quality of life of older people, however, according to experts, it is equally vital that a person recovers from surgery or intervention as it was to undergo such a procedure. Due to the increasing number of older individuals with heart problems, doctors focus more on rehabilitating problems.

Patients usually do not seek immediate medica attention since they are afraid of long recovery periods or feel that they are too old to be able to lead an active ife again. However, cardiologists state that there are many other aspects affecting recovery, and being healthy and undergoing treatment can matter more than age.

Physical fitness and nutrition play a key role in recovery

According to Dr. Ravinder Singh Rao, Chairman, RHL Heart Centre; Head, Complex Angioplasty & TAVI Program; Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiology, Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, "For an effective recovery, a multidimensional approach is necessary as it goes beyond the procedure itself. It has been observed that physical fitness prior to the treatment, proper nutrition, controlling the current diseases, and following the program of rehabilitation play an important role in improving the results. Also, he states that older people must not avoid treatment just because of their age."

The doctors claim that recovery starts right after the procedure and goes far ahead of hospital discharge. It is recommend for patients to slowly start being physically active on doctor's advice, take their medications as prescribed and come back for consultation to see how they have progressed.

Early symptoms should not be ignored

Early recognition of symptoms is another key factor contributing to successful results. Breathing problems, fatigue, dizziness, and difficult performing daily tasks may not be taken in consideration because they can be considered side effects of aging. It is recommend by specialists that patients of an advanced age undergo medical tests if they experience these symptoms on a regular basis.

Family support improves heart recovery

Support from the family is an equally essential component of the recovery process. The encouragement provided by caregivers helps keep the patient compliant with their medications, helps them develop better eating habits and ensures regular exercise, all of which are important for maintaining heart health in the long term. Emotional wellness and self-confidence have also gained importance as elements of recovery for older patients.

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Modern heart care helps older adults regain independence

With ongoing development in minimally invasive procedures and post-procedural care, cardiologists argue that there is an evolving expectation of the ability to recover in older individuals. In addition to simply ensuring that procedures are successful, it is now expected that the ultimate goal is to help patients achieve independence and mobility. With early diagnosis, personalized treatment, and proper rehabilitation, older people can lead a productive life even after heart disease treatment.

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