World Heart Day: How Using Digital Tools Empower Cardiologists, Enhances Cardiac Care

Technology enables cardiologists to make life-saving decisions swiftly while maintaining a high standard of care.

This World Heart Day let's understand the importance of using digital tools in cardiology.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) cause nearly 18 million deaths each year, mostly due to heart attacks and strokes. India is witnessing an alarming increase in the prevalence of CVDs, with one in 4 deaths in the country attributed to CVDs. World Heart Day promotes cardiovascular health awareness and emphasizes the importance of being informed about the latest cardiological treatments. Digitisation and technological advancements in cardiology are transforming the face of cardiac care in India.

"The field of cardiology is currently undergoing remarkable transformations due to technological advancements. Doctors today, especially cardiologists, need help with the analysis of cardiac patients at lightning speeds, remote accessibility to comprehensive health information, and digital tools to address emergencies," says Tejasvi Singh, Head - Doctor Growth and Retention at HealthPlix Technologies, while speaking to the HealthSite on World Heart Day.

The role of digitisation and technological advancements in cardiology

In this era, cutting-edge technologies act as lifesavers, says Tejasvi citing that the integration of the Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) with Electronic Medical Records (EMR) can substantially empower doctors to provide agile cardiac care for their patients.

She elaborates, "These deep integrations guarantee the comprehensive capture of patient health data, leading to consistent and structured reporting practices. This synergy equips cardiologists with swift access to critical information, including clinical notes and diagnostic images, while encouraging collaboration among multidisciplinary healthcare professionals."

The need to empower cardiologistswith digital tools

The seamless integration of digital tools like CVIS with EMR into a cardiologist's practice can aid doctors in making well-informed diagnoses and developing optimal long-term treatment plans. The profound impact of technology and digitization in patient care cannot be overstated, as it enables cardiologists to make life-saving decisions swiftly while maintaining a high standard of care.

On this World Heart Day, let's join forces to digitally empower the underserved medical community.

