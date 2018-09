Someone rightly said, “Take care of your heart, don’t let it fall apart.” Heart is what we live on and it is important for us to know what keeps our heart healthy. In case you are wondering about how to take the first step towards a healthy heart, food is what your answer should be. We eat to keep our body and mind fit and it is essential for us to know what food suits the best for our heart. Including these heart-friendly foods in your diet can keep your heart strong and running. Celebrating World Heart Day today, here we are with a list of top best foods for a healthy heart.

Fresh herbs: Want to make a heart-healthy recipe? It is easy. All you have to do is replace salt and fat with fresh herbs for a heart healthy choice. These herbs add flavour to your food by chucking off the bad stuff. Spices and other foods are yummy ways of eating heart-smart.

Black beans: Packed with heart-healthy nutrients like folate, antioxidants and magnesium, mild, tender black beans are great food for your heart. These nutrients not only keep your blood pressure at check but the fibre present in black beans helps control both cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Red wine: In case you drink alcohol and are conscious about your heart health, red wine is the best option for you. Resveratrol and catechins are the two antioxidants present in red wine that act as a protective shield for artery walls. Not just that, alcohol also amps up HDL, the good cholesterol. However, too much alcohol hurts your heart. Hence, you should be cautious about how much alcohol you take in and keep it to moderate limits always.

Salmon: It is just not delicious, it is bliss for your heart. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon may reduce the risk of heart rhythm disorders and curb blood pressure along with lessening triglycerides and curbing inflammation. The American Heart Association suggests two servings of salmon or other oily fish a week.

Olive oil: A healthy fat made from smashed olives, olive oil is rich in heart-healthy antioxidants that may protect your blood vessels. It is always wise to replace saturated fat like butter with olive oil as it can help you curb cholesterol levels.