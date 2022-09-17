What Are The Different Environmental Factors That Affect Heart Health?

We often spend our daily lives in a usual manner preparing meals, commuting to work, doing household chores, spending time with family/friends, and finding some time to relax at the end of a long day. But we haven't paid adequate attention to the fact that the environment we live and breathe in also has certain factors affecting cardiovascular health. These are external environmental factors that can contribute to cardiovascular diseases. Many of these are a part of our everyday life that go unnoticed, such as smoke (active or passive), pollution, excessive heat, or even clean drinking water. Dr Zakia Khan, Senior Consultant-Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, covers some of these factors and shares how to better care for heart health.

Second-Hand Smoke

It is possible to be affected by tobacco smoke even if one may be a non-smoker. Second-hand or passive smoking is when you inhale the same air containing tobacco being smoked by others. Smoking is known to lead to an increased risk of heart problems. This is because it affects the heart by building plaque in the arteries. It also affects lipid profile and is associated with a 2-4-fold increase in coronary heart disease risk. Plaque blocks the arteries and interrupts blood flow from the heart to the rest of the body, which can result in serious cardiovascular complications. This is true for passive smoking as well.

Air Pollution

Indoor Pollution: We often don't realise it, but certain household items can also emit fumes that can be toxic to heart health. This can include vapours from cleaning products, paint solvents, and standard gardening products such as pesticide fumes (which slow the pulse and can develop into a heart attack in severe cases). Carbon monoxide: An invisible and odourless gas commonly found in vehicle engines, stoves, grills, gas ranges, fireplaces, and clothes dryers - it also poses a severe risk to heart health by disrupting the blood's ability to carry oxygen. Outdoor Pollution: Particle pollution is when small toxic particles are emitted from various environmental sources such as vehicles, industrial plants, fires, etc. Often, these particles undergo complex chemical reactions that result in contamination and cause cardiovascular complications when inhaled. In addition, traffic pollution and other greenhouse gases such as Ozone, Sulphur Dioxide, and Nitrogen Dioxide are compounds of outdoor air pollution that contribute to deteriorating heart health.

Excessive Heat

As the climate becomes acutely altered due to global warming, certain geographical regions, including parts of India, face heat waves. This is a phenomenon when a prolonged period of increased temperature can be harmful to the human body. When heat levels exceed the average level, there is greater exertion on the heart to pump blood and cool off the body to maintain body temperatures at normal levels. This excess pressure can prove fatal, especially amongst the older population.

Drinking Water

It is essential to filter the water we drink thoroughly. Drinking water - especially from the tap or public water chains - can often contain some lead. In addition, exposure to information increases blood pressure and the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

How To Take Care of Your Heart

There are always several ways to curb factors affecting heart health and prevent cardiovascular disease. Here are some tips on how to take care of heart health:

Second-hand Smoke: Try to be more cautious of your environment. Look around to see if people are smoking near you. You could politely request them to smoke in a more secluded space or move away towards cleaner air. Air Pollution: For indoor pollution, make sure you have efficient ventilation systems installed in your home. Try to be more mindful of the products you utilise and choose safer alternatives. For outdoor pollution, avoid heavily polluted areas as much as you can or consider wearing a mask if necessary. Excessive Heat: When the weather is extreme, make sure you have access to places which are comparatively more relaxed, avoid direct sunlight, especially in the afternoon and keep yourself hydrated at all times Drinking Water: Water is one of the essential nutrients which gets neglected. We should make a conscious effort to include a minimum of 2 litres of water daily.

While some of these external factors may not always be within your control, there are ways to improve heart health and reduce the external impact of factors affecting cardiovascular health.