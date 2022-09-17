- Health A-Z
We often spend our daily lives in a usual manner preparing meals, commuting to work, doing household chores, spending time with family/friends, and finding some time to relax at the end of a long day. But we haven't paid adequate attention to the fact that the environment we live and breathe in also has certain factors affecting cardiovascular health. These are external environmental factors that can contribute to cardiovascular diseases. Many of these are a part of our everyday life that go unnoticed, such as smoke (active or passive), pollution, excessive heat, or even clean drinking water. Dr Zakia Khan, Senior Consultant-Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, covers some of these factors and shares how to better care for heart health.
It is possible to be affected by tobacco smoke even if one may be a non-smoker. Second-hand or passive smoking is when you inhale the same air containing tobacco being smoked by others. Smoking is known to lead to an increased risk of heart problems. This is because it affects the heart by building plaque in the arteries. It also affects lipid profile and is associated with a 2-4-fold increase in coronary heart disease risk. Plaque blocks the arteries and interrupts blood flow from the heart to the rest of the body, which can result in serious cardiovascular complications. This is true for passive smoking as well.
As the climate becomes acutely altered due to global warming, certain geographical regions, including parts of India, face heat waves. This is a phenomenon when a prolonged period of increased temperature can be harmful to the human body. When heat levels exceed the average level, there is greater exertion on the heart to pump blood and cool off the body to maintain body temperatures at normal levels. This excess pressure can prove fatal, especially amongst the older population.
It is essential to filter the water we drink thoroughly. Drinking water - especially from the tap or public water chains - can often contain some lead. In addition, exposure to information increases blood pressure and the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.
There are always several ways to curb factors affecting heart health and prevent cardiovascular disease. Here are some tips on how to take care of heart health:
While some of these external factors may not always be within your control, there are ways to improve heart health and reduce the external impact of factors affecting cardiovascular health.
