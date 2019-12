According to a new research, walking and cycling to work is associated with fewer heart attacks in adults. The European Journal of Preventive Cardiology published this study. Researchers say that the benefits of regular exercise are numerous and everyone must become and stay active. It is also good for heart health. For the purpose of the study, they looked at the 2011 UK Census data, which included 43 million people aged 25-74 years employed in England. They saw that 11.4 per cent were active commuters. Walking was more popular than cycling (8.6 per cent vs. 2.8 per cent). They further noticed that adding an extra 15 minutes of daily walking or jogging each day improves productivity and extend life expectancy.

Researchers also saw a sex difference for active travel in the 2011 Census data, with more men cycling to work than women (3.8 per cent vs. 1.7 per cent), but more women walking to work than men (11.7 per cent vs. 6.0 per cent). Researchers came to the conclusion that big risk factors for heart disease are a lack of exercise, being overweight, smoking and diabetes. After adjusting for these, the researchers found that active commuting was linked with additional health benefits in some cases.

Hence, we see how important physical activity is for heart health. Let us take a look at a few exercises that improve heart health. These are our latest health care tips.

Aerobic exercises

This is great for heart health. It improves circulation and lowers blood pressure and heart rate. It helps you lose weight which contributes to better heart health. These exercises also bring you’re your risk of type 2 diabetes, which is again beneficial for heart health. 30 minutes a day, five days a week, is enough. You can go for a walk, swim or cycle. Anything that raises your heart beat in good.

Resistance Training

This reduce fat and builds muscle mass. It also raise HDL (good) cholesterol and lower LDL (bad) cholesterol. This is good for your heart health. Do it three times week. Alternatively, you can also do a combination of aerobic exercises and resistance training. The rewards will be double, and you will get more benefits for your heart.