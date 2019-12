If you want to live a long and healthy life, you need to wake up and take the right measures to improves the health of your heart. @Shutterstock

Heart disease is a leading cause of death worldwide. Risk factors for developing heart disease include age, family history, smoking, poor diet, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, stress, etc.

Many forms of heart disease can be prevented or treated by making healthy lifestyle choices. Here are a few things you can do to look after your heart in 2020.

Quit smoking

Smokers! Quit the bad habit before it kills you. Smoking is considered to be one of the main causes of coronary heart disease. Tobacco use can also cause cancers, diabetes, tuberculosis, and other airway infections.

Quitting tobacco use can make a huge difference to your heart, as well as improve your overall health, too.

Laugh out loud

Laughing out loud may be good for your heart. According to researchers, laughing can lower stress hormones, decrease inflammation in your arteries, and raise your levels of high-density lipoprotein (HLD), also known as “good cholesterol.”

Practice yoga

Practising yoga regularly can help improve your heart health. Besides improving your balance, flexibility, and strength, practising yoga can help you relax and relieve stress. Yoga is also linked to lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

Eat fish

Studies have shown that eating a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce risk of heart disease. Omega-3 fatty acids are abundantly found in many fish, such as salmon, tuna, sardines, and herring. Eating fish at least twice a week may help ward off heart disease, suggest health experts.

Cut salt intake

Reducing the average salt intake to just half a teaspoon a day may significantly help reduce the risk of developing coronary heart disease, studies have revealed. It’s the sodium in salt that can be bad for your health. Eating too much sodium may increase your risk of high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease.

Avoid fatty food

Foods high in saturated fat can raise the level of cholesterol in your blood and increase your risk of heart disease. Alcohol also contain calories. So, think twice before you hit the bar, too much alcohol may harm your heart.