What is cholesterol? It is a waxy substance found in your blood and your body needs it to build healthy cells. However, high levels of cholesterol can increase your risk of heart disease.

Total cholesterol levels less than 200 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) are considered desirable for adults. A reading between 200 and 239 mg/dL is considered borderline high and a reading of 240 mg/dL and above is considered high.

While high cholesterol can be inherited, mostly it is the result of unhealthy lifestyle choices. As we grow older, cholesterol levels also increase. For this reason, doctors suggest taking steps earlier in life to prevent high levels of cholesterol in later stage of life. A combination of healthy diet, regular exercise and sometimes medication can help reduce high cholesterol.

Tips to help reduce cholesterol naturally

Several factors like poor diet, obesity, lack of exercise, diabetes, smoking, can increase your risk of bad cholesterol. Follow these tips to reduce the risk.