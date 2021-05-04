Exercise can do wonders for your body. Regular exercise has the potential to enhance overall health. Your heart is a muscle and you should consistently work out to keep it strong. Just as exercise strengthens other muscles in your body it makes the heart muscle more efficient and aids in pumping the blood throughout your body. Lack of exercise and ageing are the two main factors for depletion in muscle strength. Muscle strength and endurance reduce with age. But with proper diet and exercise you can keep your body immune to cardiovascular and obesity-related illnesses even when you age. Being