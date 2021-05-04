Exercise can do wonders for your body. Regular exercise has the potential to enhance overall health. Your heart is a muscle, and you should consistently work out to keep it strong. Just as exercise strengthens other muscles in your body, it makes the heart muscle more efficient and aids in pumping the blood throughout your body. Lack of exercise and ageing are the two main factors for depletion in muscle strength. Muscle strength and endurance reduce with age. But with proper diet and exercise, you can keep your body immune to cardiovascular and obesity-related illnesses even when you age. Also Read - Today health tips: Aerobic exercises can help you boost your heart health

Being physically active is a significant step toward good heart health. It is easier than you might think to improve your health with exercise and is one of your most effective tools for strengthening the heart muscles. Adequate physical activity can help to keep your weight under control and prevent artery damage from high cholesterol. It can also reduce high blood sugar and blood pressure that can lead to heart attack or stroke. Also Read - Exercise helps boost heart failure patients' memory

Reasons Why Physical Exercise Is Good For Heart Health

Check out four heart-healthy reasons why regular cardiovascular work fits in your exercise plan: Also Read - Heart attacks rising among young adults, reveals study

Lower Blood Pressure

Physical activity and a good diet decrease stress on the heart and surrounding arteries, likely reducing blood pressure. Cardiovascular exercise can help lower high blood pressure. A healthy heart pushes out more blood with each beat enabling the heart to function more efficiently.

Exercise can help prevent high blood pressure from rising with age, even if you don’t have high blood pressure now.

Improved Blood Flow

Regular exercise allows the heart to achieve improved blood flow in the small vessels around it, where blockages of fatty deposits can develop over time. Improved blood circulation around those areas prevents heart attacks. Your body can make more branches and connections between these blood vessels with exercise leading to enriched blood flow as per the latest studies.

Lower Cholesterol

Studies prove that exercise is associated with improvements in cholesterol. A person who exercises regularly tends to have a higher amount of healthy HDL cholesterol. Also, exercise can reduce bad LDL cholesterol by as much as 8-10 per cent.

Decreased Risk Of Heart Disease, Stroke, And Diabetes

Regular exercise helps reduce the risk of coronary heart disease by as much as 21 per cent for men and 29 per cent for women. Additionally, the chance of stroke in physically active people is 20 per cent less. Regular exercise also helps keep blood sugar levels in a healthy range and, in turn, helps lower the risk for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.

(Authored by Dr. Gopi A, Director – Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road)