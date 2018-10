Like all other medications blood thinners also have some side-effects. However, there are different kinds of blood thinners that are available in the market. Before prescribing you one your doctor will be weighing all the pros and cons so you get maximum benefit and suffer minimal side-effect. If you need to be on a blood thinner your doctor will take a detailed history of yours before prescribing the right kind of blood thinners. The risks of taking the medicine will always be weighed against its benefits. Here Dr Samir Kubba, Principal Consultant, Max Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Max Hospital, Vaishali, tells us about the probable side-effects one can suffer from when on blood thinners.

Not all of the side effects for antiplatelet therapy are listed here. If you feel these or any other effects, you should check with your doctor.

The common side effects

Extreme tiredness (fatigue)

Heartburn

Headache

Upset stomach and nausea

Stomach pain

Diarrhoea

Nosebleed

The rare side effects

Apart from the common side-effects of blood thinners, here are some rare side-effects are:

Allergic reaction, with swelling of the face, throat, tongue, lips, hands, feet, or ankles

Skin rash, itching, or hives

Throwing up, especially if the vomit has blood in it or looks like coffee grounds

Dark or bloody stools or blood in the urine

Trouble breathing or swallowing

Trouble speaking or slowed speech

Unusual bleeding or bruising

Fever, chills, or sore throat

Fast heartbeat (arrhythmia)

Yellowing of your skin or eyes (jaundice)

Joint pain

Weakness or numbness of your arm or leg

Confusion or hallucinations

However, if you are facing any of these side-effects inform your doctor right away. Do not stop taking your medicine unless your doctor tells you to do so. If you stop taking your medicine abruptly it can make your condition worse. You may need to take antiplatelet medicines for the rest of your life, depending on your condition. You will need to have your blood tested regularly to see how your blood is clotting. If you are on blood thinners you should wear a medical alert bracelet or carry a card in your wallet or purse, so that in the event of an accident, emergency responders will know that you are taking antiplatelet medicines.