Is Light Drinking Good For Heart Health? New Study Says 'No'

Even one drink per day may increase heart disease risk in women.

The heart benefits associated with light drinking likely results from other lifestyle factors common among light to moderate drinkers, not from alcohol, says a new study

Several studies have shown that heavier drinkers are at increased risk for heart failure, high blood pressure, heart attack, arrhythmias, stroke and death. Light alcohol consumption, on the other hand, has been linked to lower risk for heart disease. But a large study has challenged this theory.

The study, recently published in JAMA Network Open, found alcohol intake at all levels associated with higher risks of cardiovascular disease.

Based on the findings, the research team from the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard suggested that the supposed heart benefits of alcohol consumption may actually be attributed to other lifestyle factors that are common among light to moderate drinkers.

The results are based on an observational analysis of 371,463 participants in the UK Biobank UK, with an average age of 57 years. The average alcohol consumption of the participants was 9.2 drinks per week.

Light to moderate drinkers tend to have healthier lifestyles

As with earlier studies, the team found that light to moderate drinkers had the lowest heart disease risk, followed by people who abstained from drinking. Heavy drinkers had the highest risk. However, they also found light to moderate drinkers tended to have healthier lifestyles than abstainers -- such as more physical activity, higher vegetable intake, and less smoking which likely contributed to their better heart health.

When a few lifestyle factors were considered, the benefits associated with alcohol consumption significantly dropped. Further, genetic data based on 'non-linear Mendelian randomization' in this same population indicated that all levels of alcohol intake are associated with increased cardiovascular risk.

You may like to read

Notably, the analyses suggested a rise in cardiovascular risk even at alcohol intake levels currently endorsed as 'low risk' by national guidelines from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (below two drinks per day for men and one drink per day for women).

Senior author Krishna G. Aragam, MD, MS, a cardiologist at MGH and an associate scientist at the Broad Institute, stated that alcohol intake should not be recommended to improve cardiovascular health.

He added that reducing alcohol intake will likely reduce cardiovascular risk in all individuals, regardless of their current level of consumption.