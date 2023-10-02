India Will Bear Highest Share Of World's CVD Burden By 2030: Indian Heart Association

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
India faces a substantial burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), accounting for 28.1% of all deaths in the country, according to the Indian Heart Association. Alarmingly, it is projected that India will bear the highest share of the world's CVD burden by 2030. Dr C M Nagesh, MBBS, MD, DM ( AIIMS), Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Bangalore, shares the symptoms include severe chest discomfort that may radiate to the back, left arm, jaw, and neck, accompanied by profuse sweating, nausea, and vomiting.
Primary angioplasty is also a treatment option, depending on the available medical facilities. Diagnosing heart-related issues typically involves a combination of tests and assessments, such as electrocardiograms (ECGs), echocardiograms, blood tests, stress tests, and coronary angiography. These evaluations aid medical professionals in identifying irregularities and determining the most suitable course of action.
Lifestyle changes are essential, encompassing the adoption of a heart-healthy diet, regular physical activity, and smoking cessation. Medications are commonly prescribed to control blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes, with aspirin possibly recommended to reduce the risk of blood clots. Angioplasty is required to remove blockage in the coronary arteries. Cardiac rehabilitation, a structured program involving exercise, education and support, aids patients in recovery and reduces the risk of future heart problems. Open-heart surgeries such as bypass surgery or valve replacement may be required in certain instances.
We must take proactive steps toward prevention and management. Understanding risk factors, recognizing symptoms, seeking timely diagnosis and intervention and embracing heart-healthy lifestyles can pave the way for a healthier heart and a brighter future for the cardiac health landscape.
