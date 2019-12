If you want to live a long and healthy life, you need to wake up and take the right measures to improves the health of your heart. @Shutterstock

How well did you take care of your heart in 2019? Take our quick heart health quiz to find out. The heart is the most important organ in your body. It is true that heart disease seems to be inevitable as you get older. But this is totally avoidable. You can easily prevent the development of heart diseases by making certain lifestyle changes and developing healthy habits. Our heart health quiz seeks to help you do just that. If you want to live a long and healthy life, you need to wake up and take the right measures to improves the health of your heart.

Take our quick heart health quiz to see if your efforts to boost heart health were up to the mark in the year that has gone by.

THE HEART HEALTH QUIZ

Take our heart health quiz to see where you stand.

1. Do you maintain an ideal body weight?

a. Yes, I take care to be fit and have an ideal body weight.

b. I am slightly on the overweight side. But I am planning to get back in shape soon.

c. I am obese. I have to take time out to lose weight, I just haven’t got around to it.

2. Do you exercise regularly?

a. Always. I never have a day when I don’t exercise.

b. I work out a few times a week when I can take time out.

c. Hardly ever, I just can’t find the time.

3. Do you smoke?

a. Never. I don’t smoke.

b. Occasionally, when I feel like it.

c. I am a nicotine addict.

4. Do You Sleep For 7 To 8 Hours Every Night?

a. I always make sure to get proper sleep every night.

b. Sometimes. But I try to make up with an afternoon nap on days that I don’t get enough sleep at night.

c. Never. I go to bed late and have to get up on time. I usually sleep for 5 to 6 hours every night.

5. How stressed are you?

a. Stress is unavoidable. But I take steps to control it effectively.

b. I do get stressed and I know it affects me. Sometimes I meditate.

c. I have a high-stress job and I work long hours. But where is the time to meditate or relax?

THE RESULT

If your answers are most (a), you are on the right track. If it is mostly (B), you need to push yourself harder. For those of you who have answered most (C), your condition is pathetic. Please know that you are just inviting health complications with your lackadaisical attitude. Your heart needs proper care to stay young and healthy. You must make a promise to yourself to be more responsible in 2020. Be healthy and stay happy.