People who are on blood thinners need to be very cautious with their medication as missing a dose could spell disaster for them. Blood thinners are usually called antiplatelets. They are a group of medicines that stop blood cells (called platelets) from sticking together and forming a blood clot. While clotting is a necessary process which prevents too much of blood loss when you get a cut or an injury but is a clot is formed in your veins could be dangerous. A clot can happen in the arteries or veins of legs, chest, abdomen and the brain. When blood turns a semi-solid or solid lump and sticks to an artery it is called a clot. If a clot breaks and travels to the heart or lung it can restrict blood flow which can be a dangerous situation to deal. Here Dr Samir Kubba, Principal Consultant, Max Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Max Hospital, Vaishali tells us things we need to know about blood thinners.

To stop the blood from clotting antiplatelets are given to patients. People who need this medication are the ones who have a history of coronary artery disease (CAD), multiple heart attack, angina, stroke or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs) or peripheral vascular disease (PVD). It is also prescribed to people who have undergone angioplasty and stent procedures or coronary artery bypass surgery.

There are many different types of antiplatelet medicines which work in a different way, however, their aim is to help keep platelets from sticking together and forming blood clots. Aspirin is the most common type of antiplatelet medicine. Some patients who are recovering from a heart attack are given aspirin to prevent further blood clots from forming in the coronary arteries. Low-dose aspirin (sometimes called “baby aspirin”) may prevent heart attacks and strokes in people who take it every day. Adenosine diphosphate (ADP) receptor inhibitors are usually given to patients who have had a recent heart attack or stroke because these patients have a greater risk of having another heart attack or stroke.

While you are on antiplatelets, take care to avoid smoking and drinking alcohol. Make sure you inform your dentist or doctor that you are on antiplatelets before undergoing any kind of procedure. Because antiplatelets reduce the blood’s ability to clot, taking them before surgical or dental procedures can lead to excess bleeding. They might advise you to stop taking this medicine for 5 to 7 days before your dental work or surgery but don’t do this on your own, consult your doctor first.

Talk to your doctor about your medical history before you start taking antiplatelet therapy regularly. The risks of taking the medicine need to be weighed against its benefits. Here are some things to consider if you and your doctor are deciding whether you should begin antiplatelet therapy

If you have an allergy to antiplatelet medicines, ibuprofen, or naproxen.

If you are planning a pregnancy, you are pregnant, or you are breastfeeding your baby.

If you have haemophilia.

If you have Hodgkin’s disease.

If you have a stomach ulcer, a bleeding ulcer, or other stomach problems.

If you have kidney or liver disease.

If you have high blood pressure.

If you have asthma.

If you have gout.

If you are or ever have been anaemic (low red blood cell count in the blood).

If you have nasal polyps.

If you take part in sports or other activities that put you at risk for bleeding or bruising.

Once you are put on blood thinners make sure you are complying with the doses and the therapy as missing doses can be dangerous.