Heatwaves, Pollution, and Heart Health: Urban India's Deadly Trio

Even a small rise of 1°C in temperature, combined with increasing pollution, has alarming effects on cardiovascular health

People living in urban India are facing a dangerous combination of heatwaves and air pollution, which can increase the risk of heart disease.

Air pollution is identified as an important risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Studies have shown that exposure to increased concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) can increase the risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke, arrhythmias and heart failure. It is also known that heat can have a significant effect on heart health, particularly in individuals with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions. The urban way of living (involving increased consumption of processed food and physical inactivity) is another factor leading to an increase in the prevalence of heart disease. Heatwaves, Pollution, and Heart Health: Let's talk about the deadly trio that is threatening the urban Indian population.

Heat and air pollution: The combination can cause thermal stress

Dr. Varun Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, Nutrabooti, says, "Even a small rise of 1 C in temperature, combined with increasing pollution, has alarming effects on cardiovascular health. Studies show a notable 2.1% increase in deaths related to heart disease and a 0.5% rise in people getting sick from it. This dangerous combination creates a condition called thermal stress, causing more sweating, faster heartbeats, changes in blood clotting, and widening of blood vessels, which leads to losing water from our bodies. It also affects the amount of blood in our bodies, blood pressure, and blood flow to the heart, while making the blood thicker and stickier. All these changes make the risk of heart disease much higher."

Sadly, people already dealing with heart problems, especially older population, face a 15 per cent increase in heart-related deaths due to the medications they take, like diuretics and beta-blockers. "Diuretics, given to people with heart failure and kidney disease, make them more prone to dehydration by reducing the amount of fluid in their bodies. Beta-blockers, used for controlling high blood pressure and irregular heartbeats, make it harder for the heart to respond when the body needs more blood circulation," Dr. Gupta explains.

With these serious consequences in mind, let's stay alert and take steps to protect our hearts from the complexities of climate change and pollution.

Health impacts of heatwaves and how to tackle them

India typically experiences heatwaves from March to July. Heatwaves can have several adverse health impacts, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heatstroke, hyperthermia, and dehydration, cautions Dr. Diti Makhija, Director, QMSMAS.

Quoting the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Makhija explains," Prolonged high temperatures associated with heatwaves create physiological stress on the human body, leading to an increased risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, and renal disease, which are among the top causes of death globally."

To tackle heatwaves, Dr. Makhija recommends drinking plenty of fluids and water throughout the day, wearing light-colored, lightweight, tightly woven, loose-fitting clothing, using sunscreen with at least SPF 15, and consuming electrolytes.

Talking about the heath impact of air pollution, she says, "The WHO highlights the detrimental effects of outdoor air pollution, including fine particulate matter, on health, leading to strokes, heart diseases, lung cancer, acute and chronic respiratory diseases. Indoor air pollution and household air pollution contribute to approximately 7 million premature deaths annually. Major outdoor pollution sources include residential energy for cooking and heating, vehicles, power generation, and agriculture/waste incineration."

To protect heart health during a heat wave, it is essential to take preventive measures, which include:

Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Avoiding excessive physical activity in hot conditions

Wearing lightweight and breathable clothing

Seeking shade or air-conditioned environments and

Monitoring any symptoms of heart discomfort or distress.

Other important tips for maintaining heart health

Common risk factors for heart diseases include age, family history, high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and diabetes. Maintaining heart health involves various other measures such as quitting smoking, managing body mass index (BMI), controlling stress, following a healthy diet with smaller meals, ensuring adequate sleep, and engaging in regular exercise. It is important to avoid fried and fatty foods.

