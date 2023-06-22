These Three Key Nutrients Are Essential For Heart Health

India accounts for more than 60 percent of the world's heart disease burden.

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide? Around 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels, which includes cerebrovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, deep vein thrombosis, congenital heart disease, and pulmonary embolism. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide? Around 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019, representing 32% of all global deaths, World Health Organisation (WHO) reported. Of the total deaths, approximately 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. It's a scary statistic, but one can preserve heart health by making a bunch of diet and lifestyle changes. One of the most important ways, according to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, is by ensuring we get enough of the three key nutrients that are essential for heart health.

"India accounts for more than 60 percent of the world's heart disease burden, in spite of having a population that is large but it is less than 20% of the world population," the nutritionist said, while listing down the key nutrients to protect the heart.

1.Omega 3 fats

Omega 3 fats are a type of polyunsaturated fat, which play a key role in thinning the blood, reducing blood pressure and inflammation along with promoting heart health. Therefore, it reduces the chances of precipitating heart disease. Omega 3 fats are found in fatty fish, avocado, chia seeds, walnuts, and soya beans.

2. Fibre

According to Anjali Mukerjee, fiber is "very very important" for ensuring good heart health. It not only reduces the cholesterol levels in the body, but also prevents its absorption from the intestines. Fiber keeps the blood sugar levels in the body as well as the body weight under check.

3. Antioxidants

Antioxidants include Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin C. They are known to prevent the formation of free radicals in the body along with fighting them. Free radicals tend to damage the cells of the body, which further leads to inflammation and promotes heart diseases. Antioxidants douse the free radical activity and protect the cells from further damage.

By incorporating these three key nutrients into your diet, Anjali Mukerjee says, "you can help to protect your heart health and reduce your risk of heart disease. So, next time you're planning your meals, make sure to include these to keep your heart healthy and strong."

