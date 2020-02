You are preparing to celebrate Happy Heart Day. But is your heart really happy? Are you doing things to keep her happy and healthy?

Heart disease is estimated to account for nearly one-third of all deaths worldwide. It is also the No. 1 killer in women.

Heart disease is a collection of conditions that cause cardiovascular problems. What you eat plays a major role in heart health and can impact your risk of heart disease. Certain foods can influence blood pressure, triglycerides, cholesterol levels and inflammation, all of which can increase risk of heart disease. You should eat a diet with the right number of calories and amount of fat to keep you heart healthy.

As you celebrate the Happy Heart Day, take a pledge to eat healthy foods and exercise daily to boost your heart health for years to come.

Foods to make your heart happy

The American Heart Association suggests a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, poultry, fish, and nuts to protect your heart against diseases. Here are top four heart healthy foods:

Leafy Green Vegetables

Leafy green vegetables like spinach, kale and collard greens are rich sources of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They’re also a great source of vitamin K, which helps protect your arteries and promote proper blood clotting. They also contain dietary nitrate, which can reduce blood pressure, decrease arterial stiffness and improve the function of cells lining the blood vessels.

This means increasing your intake of leafy green vegetables can help lower your risk of heart disease.

Berries

Strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries are full of nutrients that play a key role in heart health. Berries are high in antioxidants like anthocyanins, which can reduce oxidative stress and inflammation that lead to the development of heart disease.

Avocados

Avocados contain high amount of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, which may help reduce levels of cholesterol and lower your risk of heart disease.

Fatty Fish and Fish Oil

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines and tuna are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which are found very effective in reducing heart disease risk factors, including blood pressure, triglycerides and cholesterol.

Benefits of exercise

Also make sure to exercise regularly, this will help your heart do a better job of pumping blood throughout the body. Regular cardio-based physical activity enables the heart to improve blood flow in the small vessels around it, where blockages of fatty deposits can build over time.

Several studies have shown that regular exercise helps reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. Exercise also helps keep blood sugar levels in a healthy range and, in turn, helps lower risk for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.