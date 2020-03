Consume fresh ginger, drink its juice or add its power in cooking your recipes, the root will benefit your body in any way.

Ginger is a common ingredient in traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine. The ancient root is rich in nutrients and bioactive compounds that have powerful benefits for your body and brain. From curing morning sickness to boosting heart health, the health benefits of ginger are wide-ranging. Scientific research also supports its various health benefits. Gingerol, the main bioactive compound in ginger, is the key to its medicinal properties. This compound has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.

Consume fresh ginger, drink its juice or add its power in cooking your recipes, the root will benefit your body in any way. Below are some top benefits of consuming ginger:

Relieves nausea

Eating ginger can help prevent various types of nausea, including sea sickness, chemotherapy-related nausea, nausea after surgery and morning sickness. Caution: Some believe that taking large amount of ginger during pregnancy can raise the risk of miscarriage.

Reduces Muscle Pain and Soreness

One study has found ginger to be effective against exercise-induced muscle pain and soreness. It is believed that gingerols in ginger help fight inflammation and turn off pain-causing compounds in the body.

Help with Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is the degeneration of the joints in the body, which leads to symptoms like joint pain and stiffness. Some studies have shown ginger to be effective at reducing symptoms of osteoarthritis.

Lowers bad cholesterol

Some experts say ginger can help lower LDL cholesterol levels and reduce your risk of heart disease. One study found that people who consumed 3g of ginger (about half a teaspoon) three times a day had a significantly higher reduction in triglyceride and cholesterol than the placebo group.

Ginger also has blood-thinning properties. This means consuming the root can help prevent the formation of blood clots and reduce your risk of heart and stroke.

Helps Fight Infections

Gingerol, found in ginger, can help inhibit the growth of bacteria and lower the risk of infections.

The root is known to be very effective against the oral bacteria, which causes inflammatory diseases in the gums, such as gingivitis and periodontitis. Fresh ginger may also help fight RSV virus, a common cause of respiratory infections.