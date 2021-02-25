There is no doubt that eating a healthy diet is essential to keep your heart health in check. A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has found that consuming a poor quality of carbohydrates leads to a higher risk of heart attacks strokes and death. Also known as a high glycemic diet eating poor quality carbohydrates had the same effect whether people had previous cardiovascular disease or not. For the study researchers followed 135851 people aged 35 to 70 years for 9.5 years through the Population Urban and Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study run by the Population