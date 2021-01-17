Stress can make you feel anxious; there is rapid breathing and your heart races. You may also feel that you are on the verge of getting a heart attack, right? Well, stress not only takes a toll on your mental well-being but your heart health too. Also Read - Premature greying of hair: This is what your body is trying to tell you

Stress is a part and parcel of life. You may be stressed owing to personal or professional reasons. The hormone cortisol tends to get released when one is stressed. Hence, stress, in the long run, can raise your cholesterol, triglycerides, blood sugar, and blood pressure levels. It is no brainer that these factors can put you at risk of heart disease. Try to de-stress and stay hearty. Also Read - Stress is inevitable: Expert tips to manage your anxiety

Did you know that everyday stress can also lead to plaque deposits in one’s arteries? You will also be shocked to know that even minor stress will give a tough time to your heart. You may suffer from heart problems as it can lead to poor blood flow to your heart muscle. There are higher chances of suffering from a stroke as the blood may become stickier. Also Read - Creating a morning routine can help ward off anxiety and stress

Essential Tips To De-stress And Take Care Of Your Heart

Stress can be detrimental to your heart health. Hence, you will have to adopt a few strategies that will allow you to stay stress-free and keep your heart in good shape.

Meditation And Yoga

If you haven’t thought of this option, then you must give it a try. These relaxation techniques will improve your heart health. Opting for deep breathing exercises during meditation can help you manage your blood pressure as hypertension is a potential risk factor for heart disease. In order to meditate, you will have to focus on your breathing pattern. Furthermore, yoga is great to help you calm down as it relaxes your mind and body. It will be a good idea to incorporate yoga and meditation into your daily routine.

Have An Optimistic Approach

You will have to change your negative approach towards things or life. Try to opt for laughter therapy as it is good for your heart. It can allow you to de-stress, reduce the inflammation of the arteries, and help in getting read of all the negativity. Think positive and avoid stressing about things that are not in your control. You can take a break and spend some time with nature to rejuvenate yourself.

Get Some Physical Activity

Exercising daily will help you get rid of stress and release happy hormones like endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin. You can do any activity of your choice such as swimming, aerobics, cycling and even running. Exercising will help you maintain optimum weight and keep heart disease at bay.

(with inputs from Dr Narayan Gadkar, Consultant Cardiologist, Zen​ Multispeciality​ Hospital​, Chembur)