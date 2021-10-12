Coffee Connoisseurs, Prepare Your Coffee This Way For A Healthy Heart

Do you love coffee? If yes, here is another reason why you should drink it. A new study has found that preparing your coffee this way can reduce the risk of heart diseases.

Some people wake up to a cup of coffee and can't do without it, but it is often referred to as a problematic drink that can be harmful to your health. But what about your heart? Does coffee harm, protect or have an effect on your heart health? Well, a new study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition ESPEN found that regular consumption of coffee might be a good idea for your cardiovascular health but only if you prepare it a certain way.

While several studies have shown that coffee offers several benefits to the heart, research shows that if it is prepared in this certain way then it can offer the best benefits. Let's find out!

Prepare Your Coffee This Way For A Healthy Heart

Researchers specialising in cardiovascular health and nutrition from Greece and Algeria discovered that regular coffee drinking is linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. The purpose of this research was to see how instant coffee affected the development of heart disease. To do so, the researchers gathered information from 1,041 male and female individuals aged 39 to 67. (with an average age of 53.6 years). The researchers found that 30% of the people in this group consumed instant coffee on a regular basis.

They discovered that instant coffee drinkers had reduced systolic blood pressure in an initial calculation. However, after accounting for a number of variables, the research team discovered that this was not a foolproof method. They also identified a link between instant coffee consumption and carotid arterial compliance.

Finally, the current study's authors conclude that "habitual moderate instant coffee consumption" is linked to artery flexibility, and hence to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

What Is Instant Coffee?

Instant coffee is a type of coffee created from the coffee extract that has been dried. The extract is prepared by brewing ground coffee beans in the same way that ordinary coffee is, albeit it is more concentrated. The water is removed from the extract after it has been brewed, leaving dry fragments or powder, both of which dissolve when mixed with water. So, in simple words, instant coffee is prepared by simply adding one teaspoon of powder to a cup of warm water.

And the benefits of instant coffee aren't limited to your heart, some studies have shown that it can have the following health benefits:

Good for your brain function

Boosts metabolism

Reduces the risk of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's

Alleviates the risk of diabetes

Improves mental health

Even promotes longevity

But Drink In Moderation

While there are studies that suggest that regular consumption of coffee can mitigate the risk of heart diseases, it doesn't mean it can have negative effects too. Anything can be harmful if done excessively. The same goes for the benefits of coffee for your heart. Drink it in moderation to benefit from it.

In fact, java junkies need to cut back on their coffee intake. Research has also shown that a high level of caffeine intake can affect your cholesterol levels and heart rhythm, which in turn can have detrimental effects on your heart. So, it is always a good idea to talk to your doctor before you make any significant changes to your diet.

