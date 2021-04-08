Heart disease is the leading cause of death for all people in the world. According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, at least one person dies every 36 seconds in the United stated from cardiovascular disease. It also happens to be the leading cause of mortality in India. Heart disease is also common in people with diabetes. Preliminary studies have found high glucose (sugar) levels in the blood can increase the risk of heart diseases, but a new study has found that people with heart diseases are more likely to have diabetes. Also Read - Can COVID-19 give you diabetes? Here’s what doctors want you to know

Heart Patients More Likely To Have Diabetes

A study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology has found that people suffering from heart diseases are more likely to have diabetes. A total of 30 per cent of coronary artery disease patients have diabetes, which makes it around 9 per cent of the general population.

For the study, researchers examined 32,694 patients with chronic coronary syndromes from 45 countries from around the world. The team followed these people for five years. All adverse clinical outcomes measured in the study occurred more frequently among heart patients with diabetes compared to those with stable blood sugar levels. After changing the analyses based on factors like age, sex, smoking habit, body mass index, and others, the team found that patients with coronary heart disease and diabetes were at a 38 per cent higher rate of death. It was also found that cardiovascular damage can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death from a cardiovascular cause by 28 per cent.

Dr Emanuelle Vidal-Petiot of Bichat-Claude Bernard Hospital, Paris, France, explained that diabetes has worse outcomes, even in places with a prevalence rate. In Europe, one of the countries included in the study found that diabetes can increase the risk of the combined outcome of heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular death by 29 per cent. Researchers suggest that the management of these very high-risk patients and diabetes should be improved.

How Can You Mitigate The Risk?

According to the experts, poor lifestyle habits can have a detrimental effect on your health and increase your risk of developing diabetes and associated diseases. “Obesity and lack of exercise are common risk factors for both diabetes and heart disease, and our results highlight the urgent need to improve nutrition and raise activity levels globally,” asserted Dr Vidal-Petiot.

A Clinical Diabetes report showed that both physical inactivity and obesity contribute to be strongly associated with diabetes and diabetes-related comorbidities. So, some of the ways you can reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases include managing blood pressure, controlling cholesterol, reducing blood sugar levels, doing exercise, stop smoking, limit alcohol intake, and eat a balanced, healthy diet.