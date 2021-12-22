Begin Your New Year With These Tips For Healthy Heart

This New Year, pledge to make your heart happier by making these simple lifestyle changes. Remember, small changes make a big difference.

Heart disease is considered to be one of the number one killer for both males and females. Moreover, the disease which was noticed within the senior citizen has now reported even within the young or mid-age patients. While the age group of such patients is increasing. As a society we must try to prevent this epidemic of coronary artery (heart) disease by adopting healthy lifestyle. However, to keep the heart disease at bay, one of the most essential things is to follow heart-healthy diet. Changing your diet pattern can help you prevent from the heart ailments. It's not just the quality of food but also the quantity of food is important to avoid obesity.

'Prevention is better than cure,' hence one should regularly follow heart-healthy dietary habits. You can start with small changes in your diet, this can make a big difference keeping in your heart healthy.

Tips to keep your heart healthy

Follow a healthy diet

Consume more fruits and vegetables, whole grains and foods containing high fibre.

Homemade food is good, select the food which contains less polyunsaturated fat, trans fat and cholesterol. Avoid backyard products, deep fried and stored food. Eat freshly cooked food.

Limit the salt proportion to 1.5 to 2.0 gm a day in your food.

Maintain healthy weight by counting the calories you consume and practising physical exercise.

Fish and chicken once or twice in a week is good for your heart. You can add egg one or two per day in your diet, try to avoid red meat.

Avoid drinking soft drinks and food with added sugar. Modern life with comforts has made our life sedentary.

Do some physical activity

Sedentary lifestyle is one of the major causes of getting heart ailment. Daily exercise is very important. Simple walking for 40 minutes a day is all needed to keep your heart healthy. If your job requires sitting for long hours on computer, watching television or reading, just take a small corridor walk for few seconds in between. You can avoid the sedentary activities by taking break frequently while practising above activities, like stretching legs, walking few steps, standing after every 30-40 minutes near your desk and so on.

Quit smoking and say not to secondhand smoke

Not just your lungs, smoking is toxic for your heart too. Smoking is a major cause of coronary heart disease, which can lead to heart attacks and brain strokes. Secondhand smoking too can lead to cardiovascular disease.

Stay fit and shed out excess weight

Having excess weight acts like an enemy for your heart's health, as it increases the risk factors of heart disease. Overweight gives more pressure on your arterial walls, forcing your heart to work harder. This can also lead to the risk of occurring other health ailments like hypertension, diabetes mellitus atherosclerosis, heart attacks, cardiovascular disease and stroke. Having extra fats around your belly could lead to high blood pressure and cholesterol level, which are the key risks to your heart's health.

Reduce stress to protect your heart

You can practice yoga or listen to music to de-stress yourself. Listening to music for few minutes a day can help reduce the anxiety by helping you to decrease your blood pressure levels. Sound sleep for 7 to 8 hours a day is also very important. During sleep our body is rejuvenated and we should try to make sure we are rested well.

Our heart beats for us every second we live. Let's make it happier by adopting above lifestyle changes. Prevention is better than cure.

The article is contributed by Dr. Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Cardio-Thoracic Surgeon, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article belong to the author. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.