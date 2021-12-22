- Health A-Z
Heart disease is considered to be one of the number one killer for both males and females. Moreover, the disease which was noticed within the senior citizen has now reported even within the young or mid-age patients. While the age group of such patients is increasing. As a society we must try to prevent this epidemic of coronary artery (heart) disease by adopting healthy lifestyle. However, to keep the heart disease at bay, one of the most essential things is to follow heart-healthy diet. Changing your diet pattern can help you prevent from the heart ailments. It's not just the quality of food but also the quantity of food is important to avoid obesity.
'Prevention is better than cure,' hence one should regularly follow heart-healthy dietary habits. You can start with small changes in your diet, this can make a big difference keeping in your heart healthy.
Follow a healthy diet
Sedentary lifestyle is one of the major causes of getting heart ailment. Daily exercise is very important. Simple walking for 40 minutes a day is all needed to keep your heart healthy. If your job requires sitting for long hours on computer, watching television or reading, just take a small corridor walk for few seconds in between. You can avoid the sedentary activities by taking break frequently while practising above activities, like stretching legs, walking few steps, standing after every 30-40 minutes near your desk and so on.
Not just your lungs, smoking is toxic for your heart too. Smoking is a major cause of coronary heart disease, which can lead to heart attacks and brain strokes. Secondhand smoking too can lead to cardiovascular disease.
Having excess weight acts like an enemy for your heart's health, as it increases the risk factors of heart disease. Overweight gives more pressure on your arterial walls, forcing your heart to work harder. This can also lead to the risk of occurring other health ailments like hypertension, diabetes mellitus atherosclerosis, heart attacks, cardiovascular disease and stroke. Having extra fats around your belly could lead to high blood pressure and cholesterol level, which are the key risks to your heart's health.
You can practice yoga or listen to music to de-stress yourself. Listening to music for few minutes a day can help reduce the anxiety by helping you to decrease your blood pressure levels. Sound sleep for 7 to 8 hours a day is also very important. During sleep our body is rejuvenated and we should try to make sure we are rested well.
Our heart beats for us every second we live. Let's make it happier by adopting above lifestyle changes. Prevention is better than cure.
The article is contributed by Dr. Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Cardio-Thoracic Surgeon, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre.
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article belong to the author. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.
