What you eat and what not plays a vital role in keeping your heart health. However, being aware of the best foods for your heart isn’t enough, say doctors. It is important to know to balance your diet in order to prevent a heart condition. While we celebrate World Heart Day today, we bring before you a handy guide to ensure you get the best serving of nutrients required for a healthy health and let you know how much you should eat. Here is what you should do.

Monitor your portion size: Do you overload your plate and eat everything until you feel you are full during your meals? In that case, you got to be a little more careful as you may be taking in more calories than you should. Portions served in restaurants are often more than you need. Using a small bowl for controlling your portions is wise. Doctors advise to eat larger portions of low-calorie, nutrient-rich foods like fruits and veggies and smaller portions of high-calorie, high-sodium foods like refined and processed foods.

Eat more veggies and fruits: Reason, they are not only great source of essential vitamins and minerals but are also low in calories and rich in dietary fibre. Also, vegetables and fruits contain those natural substances that may help abate cardiovascular diseases. Eating more of vegetables and fruits may help you avoid higher calorie foods like meat, cheese and snack foods.

Opt for whole grains: If you got to keep your heart and blood pressure stable, whole grains are a must try. They are rich in fibre and other nutrients and play a potent role in regulating blood pressure. Replace refined grain products with whole grains and see how heart healthy your meals become.

Restrict unhealthy fats: This one is important if you want a healthy heart. Limiting the amount of unhealthy saturated and trans fats can bring down the risk of coronary disease. Otherwise, a rising blood cholesterol can result in building up of plaques in your arteries also known as artherosclerosis . This can certainly increase your risk of heart attack and stroke.