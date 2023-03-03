5 Important Tips For A Healthy Heart This Spring Season

Get active, eat a heart-healthy diet, quit smoking, manage stress, and get enough sleep to keep your heart in good shape.

Spring is a great time to focus on your health and wellness, especially when caring for your heart. With the right mindset and lifestyle changes, you can ensure that your heart remains healthy and robust. Director, Department of Cardiac Surgery, Dr Manoj Luthra, Jaypee Hospital, Noida shares five essential tips to keep your heart healthy this spring season.

Quit Smoking: Smoking is a leading cause of heart disease. It damages blood vessels, raises blood pressure, and increases heart attack and stroke risk. Quitting smoking can immediately improve your heart health. If you struggle to quit smoking, speak to your doctor or a smoking cessation specialist for support and advice. Many resources are available to help you quit smoking, such as nicotine replacement therapy, counselling, and support groups. Eat a Heart-Healthy Diet: Make it a priority to consume a diverse range of fresh fruits and vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains. In addition, avoid processed and fried foods high in unhealthy fats, salt, and sugar. Instead, opt for foods low in saturated and trans fats, such as fish, nuts, and seeds. It's also important to watch your portion sizes to keep your body hydrated and healthy. Get Enough Sleep: Sleep is essential for good heart health. Increase your risk of obesity and diabetes, and raise your risk of heart disease. Aim to get at least seven to eight hours of sleep each night to keep your body and mind healthy. If you're having trouble sleeping, avoid caffeine and alcohol before bedtime, and make sure your sleeping environment is calm, dark, and quiet. Get Active: Exercise helps lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and strengthen the heart muscles. So, as the weather gets warmer, take advantage of the spring season and get outside for some exercise. You can enjoy outdoor activities like cycling, hiking, or jogging. If you're new to exercising, start with short walks or light stretching to build up your fitness level. Manage Stress: Chronic stress can raise your blood pressure, so exploring ways to manage your stress levels is essential. For example, you can try many relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing, meditation, and yoga. You can also try activities that you find enjoyable, such as reading, listening to music, or spending time with friends and family.

In Conclusion

Maintaining good heart health is essential for a long and healthy life. Following these five crucial tips ensures your heart remains healthy and strong this spring. Get active, eat a heart-healthy diet, quit smoking, manage stress, and get enough sleep to keep your heart in good shape.

